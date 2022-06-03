Ariana Grande Before and After: Ariana Grande Denies Getting Plastic Surgery, But Here’s how She Transformed Into a Pop Icon as A Teen Star
Ariana Grande-Butera Rachel Grande (born June 26, 1993) is a Grammy Award-nominated American singer, songwriter and actress. Critical praise and significant media coverage have followed her personal life as well as her impressive vocal range (four octaves). Two Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, one Bambi Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three...www.pelhamplus.com
Comments / 0