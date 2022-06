Don't worry! Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares aren't down 95% on Monday. The e-commerce giant has split its stock for the first time in more than 20 years. What To Know: Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split in March. Shareholders of record on May 27 were eligible to receive 19 additional shares for every one share held on June 3. Amazon began trading on a split-adjusted basis today.

