The recent viewpoint article in The Bakersfield Californian regarding the 3rd District supervisor's race favored two candidates over the third. In my opinion, this was unprofessional. The selection of candidates should be left to voters and not to the view of the journalist/journalists who write the story. I know all three candidates who are good people. Although I found the viewpoint article was unfair in how written. The playing ground should be fair and equal to each candidate, but this article was not.

