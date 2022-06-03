Pedestrian struck by commuter train, seriously injured in Oceanside

A pedestrian was struck by a commuter train and seriously injured Thursday in Oceanside, a sheriff's lieutenant said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, but it occurred around 10:30 p.m., according to Oceanside police. It happened on the tracks near the intersection of South Meyers and Cassidy streets.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital for treatment, San Diego sheriff's Lt. Scott Roller said. Details about the victim and that person's injuries were not immediately known.

The victim was stuck by a Coaster train, which is operated by the North County Transit District.

Oceanside police and firefighters responded to the scene first, then about 10:45 a.m. notified the Sheriff's Department, which investigates most such rail incidents.

Updates :

8:06 a.m. June 3, 2022 : This story was updated with additional information from the Sheriff’s Department.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .