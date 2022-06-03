ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Pedestrian struck by commuter train, seriously injured in Oceanside

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A pedestrian was struck by a commuter train and seriously injured Thursday in Oceanside, a sheriff's lieutenant said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, but it occurred around 10:30 p.m., according to Oceanside police. It happened on the tracks near the intersection of South Meyers and Cassidy streets.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital for treatment, San Diego sheriff's Lt. Scott Roller said. Details about the victim and that person's injuries were not immediately known.

The victim was stuck by a Coaster train, which is operated by the North County Transit District.

Oceanside police and firefighters responded to the scene first, then about 10:45 a.m. notified the Sheriff's Department, which investigates most such rail incidents.

Updates :
8:06 a.m. June 3, 2022 : This story was updated with additional information from the Sheriff’s Department.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Coast News

Woman in car shot, killed by pedestrian in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a vehicle after she and her friends got into an argument with a pedestrian, the Oceanside Police Department said Sunday. Officers responded to a medical aid request at Bush Street and Archer Street at 11:44 a.m. Saturday, OPD Lt. Taurino...
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Oceanside, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Oceanside, CA
Accidents
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Sailor killed, 4 others injured in crash in San Diego County

A United States Navy sailor was killed and four others were injured in a car crash in San Diego County. The crash unfolded on the I-8 Freeway in an unincorporated area known as Jacumba Hot Springs, where the sailors were returning from training at Camp Billy Machen in Niland at the time. On Saturday, the Navy identified the victim as Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, a 29-year-old August, Georgia native. Deltoro enlisted in 2012. The four others remain hospitalized, two of whom were in critical condition. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Deltoro family and our injured teammates," said Rear Admiral H.W. Howard III in a statement. "John was one of our best combat support technicians, enabling our force to conduct highly complex and high-risk missions in the Nation's defense."The cause of the crash was still not immediately known. 
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains#Police#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Department
onscene.tv

Female Causes Head-On Crash | San Diego

06.04.2022 | 9:08 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the KIA was southbound and crossed into the northbound lane for unknown reasons. She collided head-on with a male driving the other vehicle. They were both transported with unknown injuries to Sharp Memorial Hospital. Th police are investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Female Driver Slams Into 5 Parked Cars | San Diego

06.06.2022 | 7:33 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the black Hyundai was westbound on Logan Ave when she slammed into 5 parked vehicles. At the end of the collision, the female driver went into a street light, knocking it down. She was transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries. She will be tested for DUI as she is believed to be in an altered state. A male was sleeping in his truck when she hit him first. He suffered a head injury, but refused medical services and will go to a doctor in Tijuana, Mexico. 4 of the 5 cars hit are destroyed. The female’s vehicle is also heavily damaged. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Speeding DUI Driver Crashes & Gets Arrested | San Diego

06.05.2022 | 12:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told the CHP that prior to the crash, the male driver was speeding at close to 100 mph before he hit the center divider. The car spun out and stopped in the middle lanes and was “blacked out”. Other drivers were swerving all around the crashed vehicle as they could not see the car until the last moments. Luckily, no one hit the car. The CHP was able to stop all lanes of traffic and then push the car and its driver off to the right shoulder. The driver was not injured and was giving the CHP officers a lot of attitude. He was given the Field Sobriety Test and the Breathalyzer test and failed both. He was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thepalmspringspost.com

Police recover vehicle in suspected hit and run; owner not cooperating

Palm Springs Police on Monday said they have recovered a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit and run that led to the death of a man in Palm Springs late last month. The latest: “PSPD has recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in the collision,” police wrote in a social media post Monday afternoon. “Unfortunately, the registered owner of the vehicle has been uncooperative with the investigation.”
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Burglar Moves Through Serra Mesa Home as Security Cameras Roll

San Diego police are investigating a series of five burglaries, all in the span of a week, that have woven fear throughout the Serra Mesa neighborhood. Neighbors think they have the alleged burglar on video, and victims are sharing their video and pictures beyond their niehgborhood. “I’m angry. I’m disappointed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
64K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy