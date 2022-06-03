Smith, Nina

Robert "Bob" Lee Hay Sr. 87, of Billings, Montana passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Bob is survived by his wife, Margaret Hodges Hay of Billings, MT; son, Robert Hay Jr. of Billings, MT; daughters, Myrna Hay (Nathan Dekker) of Watford City, ND, Lauri (Arnold) Graff of Billings, MT, Brenda (Terry) Filler of Arnegard, ND; son Richard (Jackie) Hay of Three Forks, MT; Eight grandchildren; Britnee (Andy) Olsen, Cody (Michelle) Wyant, Austin Whitman (Zoe Young), Trevor Graff (Shaye Austby), Bryon Hay, Hunter Whitman, Trace Hay, and Parker Filler. Two great-grandchildren; Waylon Wyant and Gentry Wyant, his younger brother, George (Vonda) Hay of Woodville, ID and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. A visitation will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and prior to funeral services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. all at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family on line at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Robert "Bob" 10/27/1934 - 5/26/2022Lee Hay Sr.
