KPFK Seeking a General Manager

By Michael Novick, Anti-Racist Action L.A. On Memorial Day May 30, 2022, from 10am until a little past 12 noon, the Black Jewish Justice Alliance (BJJA), Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE), SCLC, BEND THE ARC along with Clergy 4 Black Lives & NAACP-SFV held an Ecumenical and Interfaith community vigil to Honor the Lives of the souls lost at the recent Buffalo, Laguna Woods, and Uvalde TX shootings and to remember in reverence all victims of white supremacist ideology and violence. At this vigil, the community gathered to answer the question: “Where Do We Go From Here?” Over 200 people of all ages and many faiths, led by Black, indigenous and Asian-Pacific people responding to the shootings of Black people in Buffalo, Taiwanese in Laguna Woods, and Chicano-Mexicano children and teachers in Uvalde.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO