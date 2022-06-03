7-on-7 football: Lake Dallas goes 4-0 at Justin Northwest SQT, qualifies for Div. I state tournament

JUNE 5 | BLUE BELL PARK | COLLEGE STATION, TX | 7:00 PM | SEC NET. One year ago today, TCU was coming off a win in its first game of the NCAA Tournament Regional it was hosting at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth. Jim Schlossnagle was the Frogs’ Head Coach, the man who had brought the program to unprecedented heights as a modern blue blood in the sport. TCU dropped its next two games in front of its home fans, to Dallas Baptist & Oregon State, to be eliminated from College World Series contention. Four days later Schlossnagle would be announced as the next coach at Texas A&M, taking over a program he had eliminated from postseason play in 4 seasons in the decade, as TCU owns a 6-2 post-season advantage over the Aggies. If you can’t beat ‘em, toss a bag at their coach and hope for the best. Predictably, Schloss brought the Aggies back to a level of prominence he was personally responsible for preventing in the past. Now in 2022, Schlossnagle’s longtime assistant Kirk Saarloos leads the TCU Horned Frogs into battle against the Aggies in a must-win game for the Frogs. TCU will need to win Sunday night and again Monday to eliminate the Aggies and advance to the Super Regional round. Saarloos has certainly proved his mettle as a more-than-capable replacement, winning the Big 12 Regular Season outright in his first season.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO