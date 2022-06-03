ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs holds 'Spring Harvest' paint and sip fundraiser

By Sandra Gramajo
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

The Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs (KCOPS) recently held a "Spring Harvest" Paint and Sip event at Pinot's Palette in Rancho Mirage, led by Lebanese artist Toufic Louka . Guests joined together for an afternoon to celebrate community, fellowship, awareness and to raise funds for the KCOPS scholarship programs and community grants.

Through the years, KCOPS has donated more than $700,000 to local charities and high school students.

Joining events like these is simple. All one needs to do is bring themselves, grab an apron, take a seat, enjoy a drink or two and let Louka guide them step-by-step through the creation of a beautiful art piece. At the end of the session, guests take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece they created, all while supporting a local family-owned business and the Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs.

"Kiwanis puts the fun in fundraising," Louka said. He first became aware of KCOPS and its mission last May. Since then, he has volunteered his time with the organization and donated art pieces for KCOPS fundraising efforts. "I love the positive energy and welcoming spirit of Kiwanis. They work together, giving small donations. Each member really opens up their wallet and gives; they donate their time and share their wonderful resources with the community. They hold an educational speaker series and at each meeting come together to share what each is grateful for and also share life's challenges. To me, this is the beauty of life. Helping each other, inspiring each other and growing together, all while creating positive change.”

Since its beginnings in 1951, KCOPS has remained committed to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

“I first joined Kiwanis back in the 1980s in West Covina,” said Jack Lacy , owner at Lasr-Ink, Palm Springs. After expanding his business to the Coachella Valley, he joined the local Kiwanis Club. "I get a lot of personal satisfaction helping others, especially kids in need. I have had many memorable Kiwanis moments in the years I have been a member. Most memorable was helping a young girl in a wheelchair at a Kiwanis bowling event in Hemet. I held the ball while she worked up being able to touch it. It rolled down a ramp and onto the alley, knocking down some pins. I will never forget the excitement she showed. There were about 15 special-needs kids at the event this particular week, and all were very thrilled to do this.

"Another year for Christmas, we gifted 100 bicycles to the kids at Coachella Valley Rescue Mission," Lacy said. "I personally handed the bikes to each child — and what a good feeling that was watching the kid's excitement. I have also enjoyed the camaraderie with other members of the club. I have been lucky to visit more than 100 clubs and have made life-long friends through Kiwanis.”

Founded in Detroit in 1915, Kiwanis is an international service club. Today, the organization has more than 90 countries and territories committed to improving the lives of children. There are members in the Kiwanis family representing nearly every culture on every continent. Kiwanians give their time to make their local communities a better place.

The Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs meets the first and third Tuesday of the month at Rick's Restaurant in Palm Springs at noon. To learn more, visit facebook.com/kiwanisps .

Sandra Gramajo serves as vice president of the Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs. She holds a master’s degree from Loyola Marymount University and a B.A. from Mount St. Mary’s University, Los Angeles. She is a special needs sister to two brothers living with cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities. Gramajo also volunteers with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter and other local and international nonprofits.

