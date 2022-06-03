ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Methodists meet in Athens, vote to allow 70 churches to disaffiliate

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMn2J_0fz8UHkr00
North Georgia conference votes to split from Methodist church for LGBTQ stance Leaders of the north Georgia conference voted Thursday to excuse more than 70 churches in the metro Atlanta area – after they requested to disaffiliate. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

The North Georgia Methodist Conference that began Thursday continues this morning at the Classic Center in downtown Athens. Delegates have voted to allow 70 churches to disaffiliate from the conference in a doctrinal divide over LGBTQ issues. The churches requesting disaffiliation made up approximately nine percent of the churches in the North Georgia Conference and represent about three percent of the membership of the United Methodist Conference as a whole.

From WSB TV...

It was a historic day and an unprecedented moment for the United Methodist Church.

Leaders of the north Georgia conference voted Thursday to allow more than 70 churches, mostly in rural Georgia, to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church over their stance on LGBTQ inclusivity.

Rev. Glenn Hannigan of Ebenezer United Methodist Church was in Athens for the vote and spoke with Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins.

“We weren’t willing to lose anybody. We are called to stand together and be united,” Hannigan said. “That’s what is so heartbreaking with us, is that we are perceived as being anti-gay or anti-LGBT. That’s just disingenuous.”

The United Methodist Church is known for being more progressive and less traditional than others, but many congregations disagreed with changing the doctrine to become more LGBTQ inclusive.

The churches requesting disaffiliation made up approximately 9% of the churches in the North Georgia Conference and represent about 3% of the membership of the United Methodist Conference as a whole.

The churches voted were allowed to disaffiliate through the end of 2023 “for reasons of conscience regarding a change in the requirements and provisions of the Book of Discipline related to the practice of homosexuality or the ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing homosexuals as resolved and adopted by the 2019 General Conference, or the actions or inactions of its annual conference related to these issues which follow.”

“We have LGBT members – multiple -- and when our church voted to make this decision, it was unanimous,” Hannigan said.

The formality of Thursday’s vote represents the unwanted reality of a divide that now unites these now-independent congregations.

“It’s our goal to hold onto the Methodist doctrine. As far as we are concerned, nothing is going to change,” Hannigan said.

Some churches will dissolve. Others will remain independent, which means they are not obligated to follow any type of doctrine.

“Our denomination has a clear process for disaffiliation and we are walking alongside the churches that want to take this path,” Conference communications director Sybil Davidson said. “While we do not wish to see any church disaffiliate, we are committed to a clear and healthy process. Our hearts are with those who desire for their congregation to remain a part of the denomination, and also with those who choose to leave. It is painful when we have division in the church. We pray that, above all, the ministry of all churches will be fruitful and serve God well. The United Methodist Church will continue working to be agents of reconciliation in a divided world.”

Hannigan said Sunday’s church service will be the same United Methodist Church that it’s always been.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WABE

Hundreds gather for Georgia meeting of the Cherokee Nation

About 200 people gathered for the Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance’s at-Large Meeting at Laurel Park in Marietta on Saturday. It was the first in-person meeting for the Cherokee Nation in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees got their Cherokee IDs, registered to vote in Cherokee Nation elections, met with the principal Chief and gathered in community with other Cherokee people from the region.
MARIETTA, GA
WGAU

Broun backs Collins

Former Athens Congressman Paul Broun, who came up short in last month’s Republican primary, is endorsing Mike Collins in the June 21 runoff against Vernon Jones. It’s the race to replace 10th District Congressman Jody Hice, who lost his bid to unseat Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Broun becomes the latest former rival to back Collins, who also claims the support of David Curry, Marc McMain, and Mitchell Swan.
ATHENS, GA
travellens.co

21 Best Things to Do in Helen, GA

One of the finest ways to find your perfect travel destination is by choosing a location that offers the best of both worlds. It should be someplace amidst the serenity of nature, between the mountains, but also somewhere with the prettiest buildings and streets to give you the quintessential town-like feel.
HELEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Athens, GA
CNHI

Birth announcements for June 4

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:. • Hue Walker, son of Meredith and Caleb Castleman of Ringgold, May 10. • Weston Reign, son of April and Dylan Hubbard of Chatsworth, May 10. • Camila, daughter of Laura Estrada Triana and Victor Gonzalez Solis of Dalton, May 10. • Desmari...
CHATSWORTH, GA
11Alive

First Baptist Church of Woodstock addresses Johnny Hunt allegations

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — On Friday, former president of Southern Baptist Convention, Johnny Hunt denied allegations of sexual assault brought on by the independent investigation by Guidepost Solutions. The report outlines multiple mishandlings of sexual abuse and sexual assault allegations from within SBC megachurch and to address the report, Hunt...
WOODSTOCK, GA
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Exploring Southern Charm in Athens, Georgia

Visitors in Athen, GeorgiaPhoto credit: Visit Athens. Athens is a hip college town located only an hour’s drive from the bustling capital of Atlanta, Georgia. Centered around eclectic neighborhoods, a walkable downtown and an expansive University of Georgia campus, the small town makes for a perfect weekend getaway.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local government calendar includes Oconee Co BOE meeting

There is an evening meeting of the Oconee County School Board, the first since last month’s end of the school year in Oconee County: the session is set for 6 o’clock at School District headquarters on School Street in Watkinsville. Madison County Commissioners meet, 6 o’clock this evening...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Churches#Church Service#United Church#Methodists#Disaffiliate#Lgbtq#Wsb Tv#Channel 2 S
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 glorious venues to hold your Georgia Wedding

On your big day, you’ll want a wedding that’s memorable and meaningful, but you don’t need to travel to an exotic location to have your event at a stunning and unforgettable venue. In fact, Georgia hosts some of the most glorious wedding and reception venues your imagination...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WGAU

Another weekend forum on plans for Bishop Park

There is another weekend session on plans to improve the pool at Bishop Park. A forum organized by the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department gets underway at 1:30 Sunday afternoon at the park on Sunset Drive in Athens. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department...
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Kemp appoints Clarkesville resident to chair State Elections Board

Governor Brian Kemp has appointed William S. Duffey, Jr. to serve as the new Chair of the State Elections Board. Duffey, a part-time resident of Clarkesville, retired as U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia in 2018. Before assuming the federal bench, he served as the United States Attorney for the Northern District and in private practice as a partner with Atlanta-based King & Spalding. He began his career as a lawyer in the U.S. Air Force.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Ga DOT looks to widen Highway 17

The Georgia DOT is looking for public input on a plan to widen a six-mile stretch of Highway 17 in Elbert and Hart counties, taking the highway from two to four lanes. The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback about a proposal to widen State Route 17 from County Road 147/Five Forks Road located north of Bowman, Georgia in Elbert County to the Royston Bypass located in Royston, Georgia in Hart County. This proposed widening project is included in the Governor’s Road Improvement Program, which was adopted by the Georgia General Assembly in 1989. The GRIP program was adopted to provide rural Georgia communities with a system of transportation linkages to Georgia’s Interstate Highway System while creating an effective and efficient freight transportation system throughout the state.
HART COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

AR-15 sales surge in Georgia

SMYRNA, Ga. — Sales have spiked at some gun stores in Georgia – a backlash to efforts to write stricter gun laws. "The way this president is driving this country, everybody need to be carrying at this point," Carl Brecker, a Powder Springs gun owner who'd just completed a purchase at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, said.
SMYRNA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy