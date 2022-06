Dragon Ball Super will be launching its newest movie in Japan in just under a week from the time of this writing, and a new TV spot released for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally welcomed Gotenks to the fight at last. This will be the first new anime project released for the Dragon Ball Super franchise in four long years, and that means there's quite a bit of pressure on it to showcase some of the characters fans have been wanting to see in action in quite a while. But one of the surprises leading in has been the inclusion of a teenage Gotenks among it all.

COMICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO