Consumer Packaged Goods Leaders are Gaining New Consumer Insights and Bolstering Loyalty Programs With Purchase Receipts
Artificial Intelligence emerges as consumer receipt capture technology of choice. –Veryfi, using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to transform documents into structured data in just seconds, has added marquee customers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG)/Loyalty solution market – including a large retail property management company and a leading consumer rewards marketplace...martechseries.com
