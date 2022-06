WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday, a former resident of West Sacramento was convicted by a Yolo County jury of 28 acts of child molestation that occurred over a seven-year period, said the Yolo County District Attorney. The 75-year-old perpetrator, David John Sidhu, was accused of molesting a family member beginning when the victim was age five and continuing the molestation until the victim was age twelve. The jury found that each additional offense was completed by the use of duress and that each offense involved substantial sexual contact. However, these molestations were not reported to law enforcement until fifteen years after they occurred. After...

