Phoenix, AZ

Five Below to Open New Store in Happy Valley

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 3 days ago

Five Below , the discount chain with the “coolest stuff” in tech, home goods, beauty, games, and a next-level candy section, is coming soon to Happy Valley. It is currently under construction at 2501 W. Happy Valley Road at the Happy Valley Towne Center off I-17 in north Phoenix.

A building permit issued by the city late last week indicates that tenant improvements are still underway on the 9,000 square-foot retail space. Expect all-new everything from flooring to fixtures when this store finally opens.

Since its inception in 2002, Five Below has grown to boast more than 1,100 locations nationwide, including five in Phoenix proper and 16 stores throughout the Valley overall. Primarily aimed at teens and tweens, most items sold in Five Below are priced at five dollars or less.

The store seeks out the “trendiest” and newest products on the market, making brands such as Spalding, Bluetooth, Hershey, Lego, Marvel, Disney and more affordable to their target market. What Now Phoenix has reached out to representatives for Five Below for comment.

An opening date for the upcoming Happy Valley store has not been announced. For more information, visit www.fivebelow.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWktJ_0fz8PaRB00
Photo: Five Below


