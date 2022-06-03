ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Al Horford: Nets 26 points in first Finals game

Horford supplied 26 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's...

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Roughed up by Braves on Thursday

Gomber (2-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings. Gomber got out of the first inning allowing only a walk, but the Braves got to him for four runs over the next two frames. He hurled a scoreless fourth before serving up a grand slam to Travis d'Arnaud in the fifth that sealed his fate. Gomber recently had a promising month-long run, tossing five quality starts across six appearances between April 23 and May 22. His past two outings have been disastrous, however, as he's allowed a combined 17 runs over 6.1 innings. That has pushed his season ERA up to 6.54 and removed him from fantasy consideration in almost every format. Gomber is slated to next take the mound in San Francisco next week.
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Beats shift twice

Thomas went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Pirates. The lefty-batting Thomas found a way to beat the shift. He pulled both homers over the right-center field fence, including the longest of five blasts hit by the Diamondbacks, a 432-footer that tied the game in the third inning. The rookie entered the contest on a 4-for-31 (.129) run, as opponents found success when deploying shifts against him, after Thomas opened his MLB career with a .963 OPS over 14 games.
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
Angels' Taylor Ward: Exits with hamstring tightness

Ward left Friday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness. He made a diving attempt in the outfield and chased down the ball before throwing it into the infield and it seems he tweaked his hamstring at some point during that play. As it is just being labeled tightness and not a strain, Ward should be considered day-to-day for now.
Rays' Josh Lowe: Producing despite strikeouts

Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May. Lowe struck out at a 38 percent clip in his first taste of the big leagues, and that mark has remained consistent with Durham. He's still managing to produce -- he has five home runs and two stolen bases across 99 plate appearances -- but his inability to make consistent contact could prevent him from getting another immediate chance with the Rays.
Royals' Kris Bubic: Potential starter Saturday

Bubic is on the Royals' taxi squad and could be promoted to the active roster to start Saturday at home versus the Astros, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Bubic has made three starts for Triple-A Omaha since he was sent down on May 12. He's struggled with a 6.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings, but the Royals are set to need a fresh arm in their rotation with Zack Greinke (elbow) sidelined until mid-June.
Rays' Taylor Walls: Remains out of lineup

Walls isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Walls has gone 2-for-15 with a homer, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts over his last five games, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Yandy Diaz will shift to first base while Harold Ramirez serves as the designated hitter.
Astros' Blake Taylor: Exits with injury

Taylor exited Friday's game against the Royals with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. His velocity was down a tick on his first two fastballs and Martin Maldonado stopped play and summoned the trainers from the dugout. The team may conduct some tests after the game before providing a diagnosis.
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Ejected from Sunday's game

Pressly was ejected from Sunday's game against the Royals in the bottom of the ninth inning for throwing inside to Michael Taylor, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was warned for throwing inside before he was ultimately thrown out of the game with two runs in the bottom...
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Delivers pair in win

Story went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 win over Oakland. Story's two-run double in the sixth inning turned out to be the game-winning hit and ended a six-game RBI drought. Prior to that, he had knocked in 21 runs over seven contests to vault himself among the MLB leaders in runs batted in. The second baseman now delivered a team-high 39 runs, placing him eighth overall in the league.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Back in action

Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Cruz returned to the lineup after suffering a minor ankle injury Sunday. He was seemingly at full strength as he also handled his normal defensive duties at shortstop. Cruz has showcased his significant power potential of late by slugging .500 across 90 at-bats in May, though his timeline to return to Pittsburgh remains unclear.
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Remains out of lineup

Harrison isn't starting Saturday against Tampa Bay. Harrison went 0-for-3 in Thursday's series finale against Toronto, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Leury Garcia will start at the keystone while Danny Mendick takes over at shortstop.
Mets' Pete Alonso: Slugs two long balls

Alonso went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs and five RBI in a 9-4 win against the Mets on Saturday. Alonso gave New York the lead for good with his two-run shot in the third inning, added a three-run bomb in the seventh and singled in the ninth for his second straight game with a home run. Four of the 27-year-old's last six hits have left the yard and he pulled into a tie with Mookie Betts for the NL lead at 16 while tying Jose Ramirez for the MLB lead with 53 RBI. Alonso is on pace for a career high in average and OBP with a .285/.363/.556 slash line through 55 contests.
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Remains out of lineup

Arroyo isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The 27-year-old could see a slight uptick in playing time while Jackie Bradley is on the paternity list, but Arroyo will be out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jarren Duran will draw the start in right field and lead off.
Dodgers' Kevin Pillar: Season likely over

Pillar (shoulder) will get surgery Tuesday, which essentially ends his season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. While Pillar is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list later this summer, the surgery likely means we won't see him until 2023. Pillar went 1-for-12 with zero home runs and zero steals in four games for the Dodgers.
