From Our Early Files

150 years ago

June 1, 1872

• A clever shower of rain fell here on Thursday evening, refreshing the parched earth and reviving to some extent the drooping vegetation. It came too late, however, to be of much benefit to the wheat crop, which will be fearfully short in this county, the opinion being that not half an ordinary crop can be made.

Oats present a sorry appearance indeed, and unless it becomes seasonable many fields will not grow high enough to cut.

The prospect for peaches is better, it being agreed that half a crop will be made, which in all probability will pay growers better than a larger yield.

100 years ago

June 3, 1922

• Chestertown, in common with the rest of the nation, united Tuesday in paying homage to the memory of those sons of America who have given their lives in doing battle for the preservation of the republic in all wars.

The day this year really began on Sunday when special services were held in the M.E. Church. Rev. Omar E. Jones preached a fine sermon to the members of the American Legion. About 40 attended the service in a body.

• A new industry has been started in Queen Anne's county, within the last few weeks that should be of this and adjoining counties. This is the spinning of worsted knitting yarn. The mill now doing this work is the mill at the one time known as the Unicorn Mills formerly the Mallalieu Mills, at Millington.

50 years ago

June 7, 1972

• A record number of spectators filled Kent County High School's gymnasium to capacity Monday night as the first commencement was held in the new comprehensive high school.

• Kirkland Hall, the Talbot County private ecology-oriented two-year college which once considered a site in Still Pond Neck, Kent County, has been offered a new campus in Ocean Pines, a new resort community west of Ocean City.

• Record high sales of dairy products per farm in Maryland have been reached, according to the latest 1969 U.S. Agricultural Census data on farm income and product sales. Recent trends and studies in the Maryland dairy production sector of the U.S. milk industry have indicated a continuation of the long-term trend toward fewer and larger farms.

• Pat Hansen, an active participant in the Kent County school system art program has been in the elective art program all through high school. She has been awarded a full scholarship to the Maryland Institute of Art as the result of submitting a portfolio of her high school art work.

• Peter Boggs, whose spirited midfield play made him a lacrosse favorite here for four years, will represent Washington College in the annual North-South All-Star Game, Saturday, June 10 at Hobart College in Geneva, New York.

• Maryland's top natural resources official has asked the Attorney General if the State could unilaterally restrict the use of lead shot for waterfowl hunting.

• State sales tax revenue for the first ten months of fiscal year 1972 show an increase of nearly 11.7 per cent over the same period for 1971, according to estimated figures from the state comptroller's office.

25 years ago

June 5, 1997

• Unable to break a deadlock on naming an appointee, the Chestertown mayor and council have called a special election to fill the Fourth Ward seat left empty by Councilman George M. Davis's exit.

• A still-tight job market and increased nationwide career emphasis on education are among the factors propelling greater numbers of Kent County High School graduates into a quest for more schooling rather than full-time jobs.

• One Eagle Scout badge equals a newly landscaped entrance to Galena's town hall. Tom Garver, 17, earned the prestigious merit badge by improving a corner of his own hometown.

• Mike Grimes was intentionally walked to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning and he went on to score what held up as the winning run on Sam Manning's two-out single as all-stars from the White Sox, Braves and Worton Reds held on for a 7-6 victory Saturday night at the park here in the second game of a Kent County Babe Ruth all-star twin bill.

• Former high school All-American goalie Jim Haske, the most valuable player on Kent's 1996 regional championship lacrosse team that finished 12-3, is the rookie of the year in the Capital Athletic Conference.

• Ed Spray, now in his fifth year as manager of Chestertown's entry in the Eastern Shore American Legion Baseball League, is hoping to cash in on the momentum gained this spring by the rejuvenated baseball program at Kent County High School.

• Sneaker Creeper, a just-for-kids footrace around the half-mile dirt track at Stepne Farm on Quaker Neck Road, attracted 103 runners between the ages of 4 and 11 on Saturday. The race, now in its ninth year, is sponsored by Kent Athletic & Wellness Center and Dixon Valve & Coupling Company. All runner received lunch and a goodie bag that included a T-shirt and paints.

10 years ago

June 7, 2012

• In a revised spending plan that the Kent County Board of Education approved on Monday night, there will not be a nurse in every school for 2012-13.

• Girl Scout Troop 1007 enjoyed a weekend of camping on the beach during the 17th Beach Jam in Wildwood, N.J. The girls brought home a trophy in sand castle building.

• The Shore ladies' bid for a national championship ended in the semifinals of the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association's regatta here May 30-31. Washington placed 14th among 18 schools; only the top nine advanced to the championship regatta June 1-2, joining nine other schools that had received semifinal byes.