ST PAUL, Minn — Life is filled with transitions - moving from one chapter to another - but few are bigger than the one Todd Axtell is about to embark on. Wednesday marks Axtell's final day with the St. Paul Police Department after 33 years wearing the badge, the last six as chief. He has moved from working the neighborhoods of the saintly city to the department's top post, and as of June 1, is ready for his next chapter.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO