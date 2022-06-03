ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rock the Kasbosch? Bosch has a new $295M VC fund

By Harri Weber
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new $295 million (€250 million) investment vehicle ups the stakes from Bosch VC‘s prior fund by about $53 million, yet the German firm’s global focus on deep tech remains much the same. For Bosch VC, that nebulous category...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Tesla shares drop after leaked CEO email reveals hiring freeze, plans to cut 10% of staff

Happy Fri-yay the 3rd of June 2022. Or, as this cursed pandemic is still doing its thing, perhaps it’s March 824, 2020, who knows. Whatever is happening in your world, we hope that you are experiencing peace and that you know the source of peace. Can you tell we’ve been reading some hippie literature recently? Those folks do seem pretty peaceful — maybe they’re onto something. Happy weekend and catch you on the flip side! — Haje and Christine.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Elon Musk orders hiring freeze, warns of job cuts at Tesla in latest leaked email

Tesla shares fell 8.5% following the Reuters report. An additional email sent Friday to all employees, clarified his comments to executives, stating that the headcount reduction would be for salaried workers. He added that the job cuts would not apply to people building cars, battery packs or solar. Musk also said headcount would increase in those areas.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

This is not (just) another roundup of tech layoffs

This week, we’ll continue our round-up of layoffs in tech, but we’re not stopping there; we extracted a few common themes from the workforce reductions, especially focusing on nuances that may be lost from headlines. To start, here are the companies leveraging layoffs this week:. Carbon Health laid...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TechCrunch

Agrotools farming for M&A with new $21M funding round

Investors in the round include Horácio Lafer Piva (Klabin), Pedro Paulo Campos (JP Morgan, Pátria and Arsenal), Fátima Marques (Hay Group/Korn Ferry), Paulo Hegler (Toledo), Olivier Murguet (Nissan-Renault), KPTL and FIP Inovabra and Ronaldo Galvani Jr. Agrotools provides remote analyses to agriculture customers for the management of...
AGRICULTURE
InsideHook

The Budding Weed Tourism Industry Is Already a $17 Billion Enterprise

The U.S. boasts a robust tourism economy worth about $1.2 trillion, but which sites or cities make up the biggest chunks of that pie? Who entices the most domestic and international travelers? For one reference, the National Park Service touted that its 423 sites contributed $28.6 billion to the economy in 2020, thanks to visitor spending (and that was during the COVID downturn; typically it’s more).
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

The arrest heard ’round the crypto world

Last week, we discussed $4.5 billion in new crypto funds from a16z. This week, we’re talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch’s newsletter page. crimes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kasbosch#Bosch Vc#German#Techcrunch
TechCrunch

Nuance? In this startup market?

From black swan memos and heart-to-hearts to not-so-subtle emails asking for on-the-record confirmations that your startup does, indeed, have revenue, investors have a lot to say about the downturn. Yet, it’s a quieter and more realistic truth that has landed my attention as of late: For diverse founders, the downturn...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

New York Senate passes moratorium to ban carbon-based crypto mining

The New York Senate has passed a bill that bans crypto mining operations that use carbon-based fuel to power their facilities. The bill specifically is targeting proof-of-work mining, which is one of the two most popular mechanisms cryptocurrencies use to verify new transactions on the blockchain and make new tokens, but it uses a lot of energy to validate blockchain transactions.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

The guide to great metrics: Product-led principles

None of this is controversial, but it’s also not helpful for getting started — metrics alone don’t help you build a business. They can help you set targets, but they do little to help you hit those targets. What if startups reverse-engineered the whole thing and started...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Cheddar News

Supporting Female Founders in VC

Alexa von Tobel, Founder and Managing Partner of Inspired Capital, and Leoni Runge, Founder of Zaya, join ChedHER to discuss the state of maternal care and support for female founders in venture capital.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Submit your session idea for TechCrunch Disrupt

One of the big reasons folks consistently attend Disrupt year after year is to hear from our high-caliber speakers and gain insights from the quality content they deliver. Ready for one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets? We get some of the best speaker suggestions from you, our engaged startup community.
JOBS
ZDNet

Small business: The tech revolution has arrived

Nearly every business is a small business: 99.9% of firms in the US and UK are classed as small and medium-sized enterprises, and about half of all of us are employed by a company with less than 250 staff. But those numbers will conceal a huge variety in outlook and...
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Opal secures $10M for dynamic access management

It’s Cobbe’s assertion that companies give out too much access to systems. To his point, a 2021 survey by cloud infrastructure security startup Ermetic found that enterprises with over 20,000 employees experienced at least 38% cloud data breaches due to unauthorised access. Employees use systems like Amazon Web Services (AWS), GitHub, and Salesforce in their day-to-day work, and each of these systems has its own way of defining access control (e.g., via roles, groups, resources, permission sets, or policies). With so much variety, defining the right role-based abstraction can be challenging.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy