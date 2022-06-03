Rock the Kasbosch? Bosch has a new $295M VC fund

It’s Cobbe’s assertion that companies give out too much access to systems. To his point, a 2021 survey by cloud infrastructure security startup Ermetic found that enterprises with over 20,000 employees experienced at least 38% cloud data breaches due to unauthorised access. Employees use systems like Amazon Web Services (AWS), GitHub, and Salesforce in their day-to-day work, and each of these systems has its own way of defining access control (e.g., via roles, groups, resources, permission sets, or policies). With so much variety, defining the right role-based abstraction can be challenging.
Comments / 0