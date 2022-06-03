Clear, cool tonight; Warm, sunny weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Clear and cool tonight

Warm and sunny this weekend

Few more storms next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Skies clearing through the evening with temperatures dropping back through the 70s. Overnight, skies remain clear and cooling into the lower 50s.

TOMORROW: Another great day. Highs in the upper 70s. Warm, but not muggy. Sunny skies during the day and clear skies at night. Cooling into the middle 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Cool morning then sunshine for the afternoon with some passing clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. A few showers or storms arrive by late afternoon into the evening.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the morning they dry for the rest of the day. Highs around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers or storms returning by the end of the day. Highs near 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with the slight chance of a passing shower. Highs in the middle 70s.

