Clear, cool tonight; Warm, sunny weekend
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Clear and cool tonight
- Warm and sunny this weekend
- Few more storms next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Skies clearing through the evening with temperatures dropping back through the 70s. Overnight, skies remain clear and cooling into the lower 50s.
TOMORROW: Another great day. Highs in the upper 70s. Warm, but not muggy. Sunny skies during the day and clear skies at night. Cooling into the middle 50s Saturday night.
SUNDAY: Cool morning then sunshine for the afternoon with some passing clouds. Highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. A few showers or storms arrive by late afternoon into the evening.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the morning they dry for the rest of the day. Highs around 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers or storms returning by the end of the day. Highs near 80 degrees.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with the slight chance of a passing shower. Highs in the middle 70s.
