Wondering how to buy Shiba Inu? You can now pick up SHIB on Robinhood!. Shiba Inu took the world by storm last year, outperforming just about every other asset on the planet at some moments. Following the success of Dogecoin in the first half of the year, Shiba Inu (Dogecoin's Mascot) has taken over the dog coin scene itself. For many, Shiba Inu is a historic first venture into the crypto space. If you're looking to buy Shiba Inu during the current 2022 cryptocurrency bear market, there are a few important things to know before jumping in snout-first.

MARKETS ・ 25 DAYS AGO