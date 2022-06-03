ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Aussie PM Albanese: High and rising inflation and weak wages growth are reducing real wages

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made a submission to the country’s labor watchdog, proposing to lift minimum wages by more than the inflation rate in a bid to fulfill one of his key election promises," said Bloomberg on early Friday morning in Europe. The news...

www.fxstreet.com

