USD/CNY to advance nicely towards 6.70 by year-end – Commerzbank

By FXStreet Insights Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn China, the zero-covid strategy has caused the economy to slump. Economists at Commerzbank expect the renminbi to remain under pressure and forecast the USD/CNY pair at 6.70 by end-2022. “The current weakness and the structural problems of the Chinese economy argue for devaluation pressure on the renminbi. In...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerzbank#Investment Decisions#Cny#Usd Cny#Chinese#The Federal Reserve
