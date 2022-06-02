ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

'Could not be more excited' | JJ Watt, wife Kealia Ohai are having a baby!

KVUE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIZONA, USA — The next time you address JJ Watt, call him daddy!. The Arizona Cardinals defensive end announced Thursday he and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, are expecting. "Couldn't be more excited," JJ Watt tweeted along with sharing gorgeous photos of him, Kealia and her growing baby...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, & More NFL Stars React To Texas Shooting

National Football League stars are calling for gun law reform following the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday, where a lone gunman opened fire inside Ross Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults. In the aftermath of the shooting, NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, and Davante Adams took to social media to share their thoughts on the senseless violence.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'

June 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, announced Thursday that they're expecting their first child. Watt and Ohai, who is a professional soccer player, each took to social media and shared multiple photos in celebration of the pregnancy. In the first photo, Watt has his arm around Ohai, who is holding her baby bump in a brown dress.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Arizona Cardinals Player JJ Watt & Wife Kealia Ohai Expecting 1st Child Together

JJ Watt and wife Kealia Ohai are going to be parents! The Arizona Cardinals defensive end, 33, and the Chicago Red Stars soccer player, 30, announced on June 2 that they are expecting their first child together. They each posted the news on their respective Instagram accounts with several photos from a maternity shoot. “Could not be more excited,” JJ wrote alongside four photos (seen here). Kealia shared two photos from the same shoot and revealed her due date is in October. Neither mentioned the gender of their future child.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Fans Are Overjoyed For JJ, Kealia Watt

Sports fans were overjoyed by the news shared by JJ and Kealia Watt on social media this week. The NFL star and the professional women's soccer player announced that they are expecting their first child. JJ, a standout pass rusher for the Houston Texans, and Kealia, a professional soccer player,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson reunites with ex-husband to celebrate son's graduation – see photo

Kate Hudson and her ex-husband Chris Robinson put on a united front on Thursday to celebrate their son Ryder. The former couple – who split in 2007 – were all smiles as they marked the 18-year-old's graduation from high school. Posing for a family photo, Chris and Kate looked like the proudest parents as they beamed for the camera in the sweet family photo.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Chris Harrison Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s High School Graduation In Rare Family Photos

Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor’s, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. “And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It’s always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, “Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs.” Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and outside her school right after she received her diploma.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mason Disick, 12, Is Taller Than Mom Kourtney Kardashian On Sushi & Ice Cream Date

Kourtney Kardashian took her son Mason Disick out for lunch in Calabasas on Thursday, June 2. Now her 12-year-old child is getting so tall! He’s even just a little bit taller than his mom, 43, as the pair grabbed sushi at Shibuya and ice cream together on a sunny day. While he doesn’t quite tower over his mom just yet, Mason has definitely hit the point where he’s just a little taller than the Poosh founder.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
Person
Kealia Ohai
Person
Rhonda Jones
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Shows Off His ‘Cut’ Abs In New Transformation Photos

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra “cut” some body fat over the last several weeks, and now, he’s showing off his result on Instagram. The 30-year-old took to social media on Wednesday, June 1, and said, “This cut is coming along nicely & I’m still maintaining most of my strength in all my lifts! Huge shoutout to @torrez_jerry08 & @_alexis.jean for helping me & giving me advice along the way! I still got some more body fat to shred until I’m ready to bulk again, but for right now, I’m pretty happy with my current results!”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Romeo Beckham welcomes 'new baby' – and fans are in love

Romeo Beckham floored fans on Friday when he introduced them to a new member of his family that he affectionately called his "baby"'. Victoria and David Beckham's son has welcomed an adorable pet pooch into the fold and shared the sweetest photo of it on Instagram. Posing with his back to the camera, Romeo's new dog could be seen adorably peeking its head over his shoulder and looking directly into the camera.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy