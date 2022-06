The WI Department of Transportation is resurfacing Hwy 59 from the roundabout on the east end of the overpass outside Milton to the Rock/Walworth County Line (just past County Line Road, approaching Whitewater.) While traffic is being maintained, there are rather long sections of one lane road with flag persons. On Thursday evening, June 2, for example traffic was stopped at three different locations. Consequently those traveling to Janesville may wish to consider an alternate route such as County N to Route 26 or Highway 89 to County A. According to Brad Marquardt, city public works director, the project is scheduled to be completed July 22, 2022.

