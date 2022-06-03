ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar Index looks cautious around 101.70 ahead of NFP

By Pablo Piovano
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDXY trades without a clear direction near 101.70. Activity in US yields remain muted and near Thursday’s close. US Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate next of note in the docket. The greenback alternates gains with losses around the 101.70 region when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY) on...

S&P 500 was indeed building a bull flag, which „must“ now continue with a fresh upleg so that the formation is validated. Odds are that in spite of the tech-led upswing, the rally would continue. All that‘s required for today, is a not too disappointing non-farm payrolls figure, which would (in the market‘s mind) give the Fed some leevay in taking on inflation while not choking off economic growth (however decelerating). Optimal outcome would be a figure somewhat below expectations as that would enable speculation as to how far the Fed would move towards focus on growth (the Brainard view of things) and away from Powell‘s resolute (verbally resolute, to be precise – big difference) inflation fighter pose. Yesterday‘s Yellen admission on getting it wrong, is a preview of more hawkish monetary policies still ahead.
