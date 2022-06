A two-year, $9.2 million project to rehabilitate and reconstruct a significant portion of the Northwest Arterial kicks off today. Reports say crews will start by closing the western half of the Pennsylvania Avenue intersection for about two weeks. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. While southbound traffic on the arterial can continue straight through the intersection, no right turns onto westbound Pennsylvania will be allowed, and the left-turn lane will be closed. The project also includes the rehabilitation of the arterial’s southbound lanes, with the addition of 4-foot-wide shoulders, and the reconstruction of the northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Road. The arterial’s eastbound, left-turn lane at the JFK intersection will also be extended.

17 HOURS AGO