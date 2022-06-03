FIRST ALERT: Stormy afternoon & evening on tap

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Georgetown; Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Georgetown County in northeastern South Carolina South central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Murrells Inlet, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Surfside Beach, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Burgess and Waccamaw Community Hospital. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0