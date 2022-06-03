FIRST ALERT: Stormy afternoon & evening on tap

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Another hot and humid day on the docket. A clear start to the day, but isolated showers and thunderstorms began popping up around 2 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was even issued in Horry County around 4 p.m. Isolated thunderstorm events continue throughout the area into the evening commute. Rain becomes much more widespread around 7 p.m. and will continue into the overnight hours. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and small hail are anticipated. The severe potential is “slight”, level 2/5. All counties were upgraded to level 2 potential around 12:45 p.m.

