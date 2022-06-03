Bay Area investor adds third Puget Sound-area property to portfolio

Puget Sound is full of islands, Whidbey, Mercer, and San Juan come to mind. Another favorite island of many is Vashon Island. It's about 13 miles long and 5 miles wide and is sandwiched between Seattle and Tacoma, and for the most part, has remained relatively unchanged for many years. Its easily accessible from West Seattle and Point Defiance by ferry boat but the hassle of living life around a ferry schedule has kept people from residing there full-time. Many of the homeowners are "summer" residents only or run successful vacation rentals. In 2021, the Vashon population was around 10,000.

