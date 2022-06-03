ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FRA Announces Over $7 Million to be spent to Improve Rail Infrastructure, Safety, and Strengthen Supply Chain in Arizona

 3 days ago

46 Projects in 32 States to Modernize Rail Across Rural & Urban Communities Will Enable Economic Growth. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) today announced over $7 million in rail infrastructure funding for Arizona. This funding is part of the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program....

Trio of Homebuilders combine to purchase 836 acres for $111.7M within the Asante Planned Community in Surprise, Arizona

Scottsdale, Ariz. – Asante Development Partners, a venture between Lennar Homes, Pulte Homes and Taylor Morrison Homes, recently completed the purchase of a premier 836-acre land parcel in the city of Surprise, Arizona, for $111.7 million. The land parcel is located within the Asante Planned Community in north Surprise...
SURPRISE, AZ

