QPD Blotter for June 3, 2022

LEE COUNTY – The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of two Fort Madison men on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Cory Porter, age 28, of Fort Madison, Iowa was arrested on 6/2/22 in the 2100 block of 303rd Ave in Fort Madison. Porter is charged with (1) count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana within 1000 feet of a park, a class D felony with enhancement, (1) count of drug tax stamp violation, a class D felony, one count of maintaining a drug house, an aggravated misdemeanor, and (1) count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
