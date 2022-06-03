ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

QPD Blotter for June 3, 2022

wtad.com
 3 days ago

Antwyon L. Bias (41) for Possession of Methamphetamine, less than 5 grams. Lodged. Joseph M. Klompien (29) for Fleeing to Elude a Peace Officer and Disobeying a Traffic Control Device. NTA. Antwyon L. Bias (41)...

www.wtad.com

wlds.com

Overnight Fire Deemed Suspicious in Beardstown

An overnight fire in Beardstown has been ruled suspicious by authorities. At 12:01AM, the Beardstown Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire n the 1400 block of East 6th street. According to a report on the Beardstown Fire Department’s Facebook Page, the unoccupied single-story structure was fully involved upon arrival. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and perform overhaul operations.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
wdbr.com

Arrested for phone threats against IDoC

Illinois State Police say they arrested a person on Friday connected with threats phoned into two correctional facilities. Both Taylorville Correctional Center and Jacksonville Correctional Center received threats and investigators were able to identify the caller. That person has not yet been named by the police. Reports says that no...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Pen City Current

Task force makes drug arrests in FM

LEE COUNTY – The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of two Fort Madison men on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Cory Porter, age 28, of Fort Madison, Iowa was arrested on 6/2/22 in the 2100 block of 303rd Ave in Fort Madison. Porter is charged with (1) count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana within 1000 feet of a park, a class D felony with enhancement, (1) count of drug tax stamp violation, a class D felony, one count of maintaining a drug house, an aggravated misdemeanor, and (1) count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Oquawka man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of an Oquawka man for possession of methamphetamine. According to a news release, on Wednesday, June 1st, Sheriff’s Deputies were at residence in rural Keithsburg assisting Mercer County Deputies arresting a man on a Mercer County warrant. While making an arrest on the warrant, Deputies observed a pickup pulling up to the residence.
OQUAWKA, IL
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of June 4th

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Maryville resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Gentry County. Thirty-six-year-old Lisa Coots was accused of trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Eckstein of Maryville was arrested at the same time in Gentry County and was accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and speeding. Eckstein and Coots were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Woman who stole police car and led chase reaches plea deal

Quincy woman charged with stealing three vehicles, including a Quincy Police squad car, has reached a plea agreement with the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to Public Defender Chris Pratt. Lodged in the Adams County Jail, Mercedes N. Patterson, 25, appeared Friday waiving the right to a...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Missouri man arrested after allegedly pointing handgun at vehicle

A Missouri man faces charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a motorist on Highway 218 Friday afternoon. According to police reports, 32-year-old Ethan Messer of Monroe City was traveling southbound on the highway near Hills at around 4:15 pm Friday in the left hand lane when he came up on a slow-moving semi. He reportedly made an abrupt lane change that caused a motorist behind Messer to nearly hit him. The driver of the vehicle honked his horn at Messer.
HILLS, IA
WCIA

Springfield Police seize nearly 1 lbs. of meth, man to be sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday against 37-year-old Donald R. Felton for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine (“Ice”). Sentencing for Felton has been scheduled for October 5 at the federal courthouse in Springfield. Over two days of testimony, the government presented […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Threats Sent to Jacksonville & Taylorville Correctional Centers, Subject In Custody

Several law enforcement agencies across Central Illinois were activated yesterday to an alert of a possible threat at two State Prisons. Illinois State Police officials say that at approximately 12:50PM, ISP District 9 Troopers along with local SWAT Teams, Taylorville Police, and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Taylorville Correctional Center after a threat was phoned in to the facility. ISP says there were no active incidents at the facility, and no one has been injured.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
kttn.com

UTV crash on private property injures two girls and a boy, ages 12 and 15

Three individuals were hurt Saturday evening when a UTV hit a tree on private property west of Kirksville. A 15-year-old boy from Greentop received moderate injuries, and two girls from Kirksville, ages 12 and 15, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
wmay.com

Springfield Man Gets 11 Years In Meth Conspiracy Case

A Springfield man has been sentenced to eleven years in prison in a meth case. 34-year-old Brock Purdy pleaded guilty in 2020 to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of “ice” methamphetamine. Prosecutors say Purdy and co-defendant Brendon Richardson conspired to distribute more than 200 grams of the drug in Menard and Mason Counties. They say the defendants acquired the drugs online, paying for them with cryptocurrency, as part of the plot. Richardson had earlier been sentenced to six years in prison in the case.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Finlaw Sentenced to 40 Years in IDOC in Meredosia Murder

A Morgan County man who was convicted of first-degree murder back in January received his sentence in Morgan County Court this afternoon. 22-year-old Dustin A. Finlaw was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by visiting judge Jack Davis III this afternoon. The sentence brings to an end a four-year-long court case that saw Finlaw being found unfit to stand trial, then a year later fit to stand trial, followed by his firing of his appointed public defender and representing himself in court.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Columbia Missourian

Boone County prosecutor found dead at home Saturday morning

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight was found dead Saturday morning in his home off Memorial Court, according to Columbia police. Police were called to Knight’s house around 9:35 a.m. for an apparent gunshot death. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones confirmed Knight was the victim and said he suspected...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
wmay.com

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested In Threats Against Area Prisons

Illinois State Police have made an arrest after threats were made against two Central Illinois prisons. A phoned-in threat was received early Friday afternoon at the Taylorville Correctional Center. District 9 troopers were dispatched to the facility in Christian County as a precaution. But officials say there was no active incident at the prison and no one has been injured.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville Police arrest 2 people in retail theft investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were recently arrested in connection with a retail theft that happened on Wednesday. At around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Danville Police were dispatched to the Lowe’s Store at 3636 North Vermilion Street in response to a report of a retail theft in progress and the suspects were leaving the […]
DANVILLE, IL

