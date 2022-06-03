ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'Roger Federer looked ordinary,' Major champion recalls

By JOVICA ILIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roger Federer entered only his sixth ATP tournament since the start of 2020 at the last year's Wimbledon. With only a couple of matches under his belt since making a return in March, Federer stopped the clock in London and became the oldest Wimbledon quarter-finalist in the Open era....

www.tennisworldusa.org

Related
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal reportedly set to miss Wimbledon

Record 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will take an extended break after the French Open and miss Wimbledon, Marca reports. Nadal, who turned 36 this week, has been battling chronic foot pain in recent weeks but still he has managed to reach the French Open final. In Paris, Nadal...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff’s incredibly classy message to Iga Swiatek after losing in French Open final at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff’s dreams of winning the 2022 French Open women’s singles tournament came to an end Saturday, as she fell prey to world no. 1 Iga Swiatek to the tune of a 1-6, 3-6 score. While that loss definitely stings and will hurt for days to come for Gauff, that did not stop the 18-year-old American tennis star from showering her conqueror at Roland Garros.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev reveals extent of his brutal foot injury

Alexander Zverev had to retire from his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Friday due to a brutal injury suffered during the second set. On Saturday, the world No. 3 player revealed the extent of his injury. Zverev posted photos on Instagram Saturday of himself on...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Mats Wilander
Person
Roger Federer
The Independent

Alexander Zverev says injury suffered against Rafael Nadal is ‘very serious’

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is “very serious”.The world number three’s participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set.Zverev left the court in a wheelchair and returned on crutches to confirm to the umpire that he could not continue.In a video message on Twitter, the 25-year-old German said: “A very difficult moment for me today on the court.“Obviously a fantastic match until what happened, happened.“It looks like I have a very serious injury. But...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: the SHOCKING PIC of Alexander Zverev's injury

What happened to Alexander Zverev was an episode that happens very rarely in a semi-final of a Grand Slam, one of the four prestigious events of the season. The desire to arrive at the final act of the Parisian tournament, beat a great champion like Rafael Nadal and chase the dream most often sought for a few years: all this vanished in an instant due to a very bad crash in a crucial phase of the match , which would then have led the two to play the outcome of the second set at the tie-break.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Atp#First Major#Swiss
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
The Spun

Look: Female Protester Going Viral At French Open

Earlier today, the men's semifinals of the French Open got off to an inauspicious start. Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev got off to a roaring start in their match. It looked like the match would enter rarified air as both men battled back and forth for over three hours in just the first two sets.
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Appears To Make Decision On Playing Wimbledon

On Friday, the women's singles entry list for Wimbledon was released. Serena Williams did not appear on the list. Williams has been a fixture at the All England Club for two decades. Her first Wimbledon title came in 2002. She went on to win again in 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev describes his ankle injury as 'very serious' after he was forced to withdraw from semi-final against Rafael Nadal following sickening scenes at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is 'very serious'. The world number three's participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set. Zverev left the court...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal drops shocking injury revelation after 14th French Open win

Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to earn his record 14th career victory at the renowned Roland Garros. Nadal extended his seemingly unbeatable record following his win over Ruud, while also adding another Major victory to his belt, putting him further ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. What may be the most impressive aspect of Nadal’s victory at the French Open this year was the apparent injury he’d been battling throughout the tournament.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev reveals he has torn 'several lateral ligaments' in his right foot after sickening ankle injury that forced him out of French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal as he poses in crutches and a protective boot

Initial medical checks show that Alexander Zverev tore 'several lateral ligaments' in his right foot during his French Open semi-final with Rafael Nadal on Friday. The German athlete posed in crutches on social media to inform fans of his horror injury, having just undergone an initial medical check which showed up multiple ligament tears.
TENNIS
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Resigns: Fans React

A longtime PGA Tour golfer is resigning to join LIV Golf. Kevin Na took to Twitter with the stunning announcement. "For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it," he said. "I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedome to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

47K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

