YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the second year in a row, the city of Yuma hosted the NJCAA DI National Softball Championship. Also for a second year in a row, Florida Southwestern emerged as the National Champions. With the help of local photographer Ernesto Campuzano, (@ECSportsImages) we present a quick look back at an exciting five days from the Pacific Avenue Sports Complex.

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO