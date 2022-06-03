ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Early voter turnout low in LA county heading into last weekend before primary election

By Carlos Granda
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5bLR_0fz8H8iW00

As we get closer to election day, Los Angeles County is opening up 15 mobile voting centers at AltaMed Medical offices to make it easier to cast ballots.

"We strongly believe that it is our mission and our responsibility to civically engage and educate our communities," said Berenice Núñez Constant from AltaMed.

Election officials say it's all about reaching out to voters who otherwise might not be able to cast their ballots at all.

"There are some people in the community that, for accessibility reasons, language access, we're just not going to reach them unless we come out into the community where they're at," L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan said.

There are about 5.6 million registered voters in L.A. County. Logan said as we enter the last weekend before election day, the number of ballots returned so far is a bit low.

"[Wednesday,] we were at about 400,000 or so return vote by mail ballots and another 7,000 or 8,000 who had voted in person, so not great numbers, but steady every day, so we're hoping to see an influx as we head toward Tuesday," Logan said.

LA mayor race: 5 candidates face off during mayoral debate on ABC7 - Watch full video of debate

The top five candidates in the race to be L.A.'s next mayor faced off in a debate Sunday, right here on ABC7.

Mindy Romero from the USC Price School of Public Policy is studying the numbers and analyzing voter turnout for the 2022 elections.

"I think a lot of voters, or potential voters, don't see the primary as something that is relevant," Romero said.

She said with the pandemic, no one is sure what turnout could be.

"Now that we're kind of opening up in society and people are feeling more comfortable, we're expecting that there may be a shift back to some degree of in-person voting," Romero said. "Of course, voting centers are open now, you can vote in person now, but a lot of people still think of election day."

The mobile voting centers will be open through Monday, June 6. People can also bring their completed vote by mail ballots and drop them off.

To find a polling place near you, click here . For everything you need to know about Tuesday's primary election - including online candidate statements and other election resources -
click here .

Comments / 2

Related
beverlyhillscourier.com

Gascón Recall Effort Reaches 500,000 Signatures

The campaign seeking to recall District Attorney George Gascón announced that it has raised over 500,000 signatures as of May 31. The campaign must collect 566,857 verified signatures by July 6 in order to qualify for the November General Election ballot — a number equal to 10% of all current registered voters.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
signalscv.com

Gascón recall effort says it’s roughly 60K signatures away from goal

The campaign to recall L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday it requires 60,000 more signatures in order to see the initiative placed on the ballot. In its most recent announcement, the campaign said it had collected “over 500,000 signatures,” or 88.2% of the goal, as of May 31, closing in on the 566,857 it needs by the July 6 deadline.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Antelope Valley Press

Recall bid vs. Gascón picking up momentum

The Recall DA George Gascón campaign has collected more than 500,000 signatures, as of May 31, the most signatures ever collected in Los Angeles County for any petition, the campaign announced, Thursday. The recall campaign also mailed out 3.6 million petitions with pre-paid return envelopes to registered voters. To...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Voter Turnout#Primary Election#Registered Voters#Politics Local#Election Local#Altamed Medical#Abc7 Watch
Antelope Valley Press

City lands big grant to fight homelessness

LANCASTER — The city received the maximum award amount of approximately $2.37 million in round two of the Los Angeles County Innovation grant funds, to be used for new and existing programs to combat homelessness. The grant funds are part of the county’s effort to collaborate with cities to...
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Woke LA District Attorney strikes out in California court

As a matter of both law and good policy, the California State Court of Appeals well served the public by ruling on Thursday that left-wing Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon actually must do his job. Gascon, one of a bevy of district attorneys elected with financial support from radical...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Gas prices in Southern California climb for ninth consecutive day

Drivers in Burbank lined up early Sunday morning at a Costco Wholesale in search of lower gas prices. Prices at the pump climbed again for the ninth consecutive. In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.35 as compared to Orange County which was $6.33. In Ventura County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.31 as compared to San Bernardino County, where it was $6.21, and in Riverside County, it stood at $6.20. Though prices in the Southland were high, Gas Buddy says the highest price for a gallon of gas nationwide was in the city of Mendocino, where a gallon of gas was at nearly $10.Experts say those looking to fill up should try to do so on Mondays which traditionally have the cheapest prices. 
BURBANK, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County addresses water shortage

As expected, Los Angeles County Waterworks District 29, which services Malibu, is implementing a two-day-a-week watering restriction. The cutbacks aimed at reducing the state’s severe water shortage go into effect immediately and affect all LACO Waterworks districts.  Effective immediately, residential, even numbered street addresses may only run outdoor watering on Tuesdays and Fridays. Residential odd […] The post LA County addresses water shortage appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Many issues stemming from the 1992 Uprising still exist today

Thirty years after the 1992 Los Angeles Uprising, Black communities of South Los Angeles are still dealing with many of the same issues that led to people en masse to taking to the streets. Those issues were highlighted in the 1994 documentary “The Fire This Time.”. “What was scary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

California House GOP hopeful Amy Phan West emphasizes conservative bona fides

Amy Phan West is pledging to find common ground, without compromising an inch, if elected this fall to represent California’s newly configured 47th Congressional District. The Orange County Republican is likely to discover that achieving her goal is even more difficult than two immediate challenges: outpacing Republican Scott Baugh in California’s top-two primary on June 7 and, if she were to advance to the November ballot, ousting incumbent Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA). The 47th Congressional District was drawn to elect Democrats, and Porter is a rather popular and well-funded Democrat. As of May 18, the congresswoman reported accumulating $18.7 million in cash on hand to spend on her reelection bid. Phan West? $9,916.09.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
palisadesnews.com

Population Loss: New Era or Pandemic Glitch?

The numbers suggest a major change is underway in California. It would take a Nostradamus to know if that change is real and long lasting or if those proclaiming it are merely overreacting to a pandemic-induced glitch. “We are in this new demographic era for California of very slow growth...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy