Detroit, MI

Tigers try to keep win streak going against the Yankees

 3 days ago
Detroit Tigers (21-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (36-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 6.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -350, Tigers +279; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the New York Yankees.

New York has a 20-7 record at home and a 36-15 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .416 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Detroit has a 7-15 record in road games and a 21-30 record overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.45 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .303 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has nine doubles and 19 home runs. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-40 with five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Harold Castro has six doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Tigers. Jeimer Candelario is 6-for-36 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Elvin Rodriguez: day-to-day (lower body), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

