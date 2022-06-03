ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Howard, Martin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Shackelford, Throckmorton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that hot weather conditions are occurring or expected. This will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Never, ever, leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, not even for a few minutes. Target Area: Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Shackelford; Throckmorton HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures of 101-104 degrees * WHERE... The northern Big Country - including Fisher, Jones, Shackelford, Haskell, and Throckmorton Counties * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM this evening * IMPACTS...Increased risk of heat related illnesses including heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that dangerously hot weather conditions are occurring or expected. This will create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Never, ever, leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, not even for a few minutes. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Irion; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Tom Green EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures of 105-109 degrees * WHERE...Areas south of I-20 including the southern Big Country, Concho Valley, Heartland, Northern Edwards Plateau, and Northwest Hill Country * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9PM this evening * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will create an increased likelihood of heat related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coke, Fisher, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Runnels, Sterling, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. Target Area: Coke; Fisher; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coke, Sterling, southwestern Jones, Nolan, Tom Green, southern Fisher, western Taylor, western Runnels and Irion Counties through 600 AM CDT At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roscoe to near Silver to near Broome to 6 miles southeast of North Reagan Fire Station. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Angelo, Sweetwater, Winters, Roscoe, Robert Lee, Sterling City, Mertzon, Blackwell, Maverick, Nolan, Merkel, Bronte, Miles, Trent, E.V. Spence Reservoir Near Paint Creek Recreation Area, Bradshaw, Sanco, Knickerbocker, Hylton and Orient. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chaves, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Eddy, Guadalupe, Harding, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves; Colfax; Curry; De Baca; Eddy; Guadalupe; Harding; Lea; Lincoln; Mora; Quay; Roosevelt; San Miguel; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 304 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NM . NEW MEXICO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHAVES COLFAX CURRY DE BACA EDDY GUADALUPE HARDING LEA LINCOLN MORA QUAY ROOSEVELT SAN MIGUEL UNION
CHAVES COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy