Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Howard, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that dangerously hot weather conditions are occurring or expected. This will create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Never, ever, leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, not even for a few minutes. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Irion; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Tom Green EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures of 105-109 degrees * WHERE...Areas south of I-20 including the southern Big Country, Concho Valley, Heartland, Northern Edwards Plateau, and Northwest Hill Country * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9PM this evening * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will create an increased likelihood of heat related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

