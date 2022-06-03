Craig in 'Drake & Josh' 'Memba Him?!

If you can’t get enough of The Challenge or any of its spinoffs, you won’t want to miss a docuseries coming to MTV. The network has announced The Challenge: Untold History, the first-ever Challenge documentary offering an in-depth look into the franchise that invented the reality competition genre in 1998. The six-part series explores its conception, evolution and legacy, enlisting competitors, producers, media analysts, and famous fans to reveal the untold history of the greatest competition series on television. It is set to premiere later this summer, but fans don’t have to wait long to get a sneak peek: One will air during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 at 8/7c.

