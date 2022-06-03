Foodie Friday Roasted Corn Salad Recipe

Everyone has their favorite crustacean-and-bread combo. Lobster rolls, crab cakes…the list goes on. But for me shrimp burgers reign supreme. Probably influenced by the TV commercials for Japanese chain MOS Burger I watched growing up, where kids wearing shorts joyfully chomp into burgers (cue the dramatic closeup of golden fried shrimp morphing into a patty), I can’t resist crispy shrimp nestled between buttered and toasted brioche buns. Create texture in your patties by cutting one third of the shrimp into chunky ½" pieces, while finely chopping the remaining quantity. With a bed of thinly sliced cabbage for freshness and a plop of egg salad that puts the whole thing over the top (in a good way), it’s childhood on a plate.

