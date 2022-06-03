Patient in Tulsa Hospital Shooting Was Angry About Pain Care
By Pat Anson
painnewsnetwork.org
3 days ago
The gunman who killed four people Wednesday at an Oklahoma hospital recently had back surgery and was angry about his post-operative pain not being treated, according to police and media reports. Michael Louis shot and killed Dr. Preston Phillips, the surgeon who performed the operation, as well as another...
A COMMON painkiller has been dubbed the "most dangerous over the counter drug". Acetaminophen - better known as paracetamol or Tylenol - has been linked with cases of liver failure in the US. John Brems, a professor of surgery at Loyola University in Chicago, regularly treats patients with acute liver...
A woman’s tweet has gone viral after she shared a picture of her sister’s medical bill from a recent doctor’s visit, in which she claims that her sister was charged $40 for crying during the appointment.Camille Johnson is a 25-year-old content creator living in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, she tweeted a picture of her sister’s medical bill, which has since gained more than 340k likes and 55k retweets. “My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor,” she wrote. “They charged her $40 for crying.”The itemised medical bill showed...
The young mother of two said that she first experienced the symptoms after her second child was born. The 36-year-old woman initially thought it was just intermittent numbness and tingling above her right eye. She later discovered that the cause of her constant headaches, tingling, searing pain and numbness on the right side of her face was due to a massive tumor in her brain. The doctors told her that the mass woven through or pressing against several nerves in her brain was a trigeminal schwannoma. According to the health officials, it’s a skull base tumor that is usually not cancerous.
BOSTON -- One day, doctors may be able to treat cataracts with a drug instead of surgery.A cataract develops when proteins clump in the lens of the eye, causing clouding and a loss of vision over time. Surgery has been the mainstay of treatment for this common condition for many years, but researchers in the UK are studying a chemical compound. They found almost half of the mice treated with the drug had improvement in their cataracts. More research is needed to see whether the drug works in humans as well but could possibly be used to treat patients in the future without surgery.
Tempe, Arizona. Wendy Rosen has organized a heartfelt GoFundMe campaign for her brother, David– a fun-loving and adventurous husband, brother, uncle, and friend whose life completely changed after a freak visit to the hospital.
The 47-year-old mom says her young son was diagnosed with a rare nerve condition that causes extreme discomfort that does not ease. Unfortunately, the child has even begged his mother to get his leg amputated to ease his suffering. The condition is often referred to as ‘the suicide disease’ because there is no cure and limited effective treatments. The boy’s mother also said that even the slightest touch to the affected area causes severe pain. The boy’s mother also said that one doctor even said that her son might need his leg amputated because they were worried about blood flow and the lack of movement.
Three-quarters of Britons go in to the office when they feel unwell –with a third worrying that their employers won’t believe they are sick. And women are the least likely to take time off, with almost 80 per cent admitting to going to work when poorly. The trend...
A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.
Calyia Stringer had a smile on her face the day she posed for a photo with a yellow flower in her hand. The toddler beamed with pride as she showed off the bloom before handing it to her godmother, Jatoria Foster. “She was so happy,” Foster said. “That was one...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — State and federal authorities in Mexico said Thursday they have arrested a suspected serial killer accused of luring young women on Facebook with false job offers. Authorities said they have surveillance camera footage from two states showing the man meeting with the victims in public places, and in one case driving […]
A 9-year-old survivor of the Uvalde school shooting has been released from the hospital. The University Health System in San Antonio announced the discharge Saturday, less than two weeks after a gunman killed 19 children and two students at Robb Elementary school—marking the deadliest U.S. school shooting in about a decade. According to ABC News, 17 people were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the massacre; as of press time, all but five have been released.
Diabetics are struggling to get their hands on vital medication after it was widely endorsed by influencers on TikTok as a miracle weight loss drug. The supply for Ozempic has become so dire that those with type 2 diabetes have been urged to pre-order the medication as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
The crisis is projected to claim more than half a million more lives from 2020 to 2032, although yearly deaths are on course to start falling before 2025. Sara Reardon is a freelance science journalist based in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. The...
The woman said she suffered stroke at only 29 years old. She said that she clearly remembers not just the symptoms but how she also explained them away. Doctors initially diagnosed her with multiple sclerosis. Unfortunately, it took over a year and a second opinion to discover the the woman never had multiple sclerosis, but was suffering from a spinal fluid leak and multiple strokes. In that time, the woman became paralyzed. “It was very easy to slip to like, ‘would I be fine now? Would I be walking now if they had treated me correctly for that long?’” she reportedly said.
Comments / 0