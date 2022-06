EPSOM, England (AP) — Desert Crown strolled to victory in the Epsom Derby and gave owner Michael Stoute his sixth win in the British Classic on Saturday. Desert Crown was posted wide in mid-field in the early stages as jockey Richard Kingscote strived to settle the 5-2 favorite in the ideal position. But his class soon saw him tracking the Aidan O’Brien-trained trio of Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and Stone Age, as well as the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained West Wind Blows.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO