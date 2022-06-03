ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Spider-Man Remastered Hits PC This August

By Conner Flynn
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you been wanting to web-sling as Spidey on your PC? We all do. Spidey is the best after all. At Sony’s State of Play, it was announced that Insomniac’s Spider-Man is coming to PC in its remastered form on August 12. Previously,...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ScreenCrush

‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Is Now the #1 Movie on Netflix

Spider-Man: No Way Home was such a massive hit, it not only became one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of cinema, it rejuvenated interest in the old versions of the Spider-Man movie franchise, even though neither of them was particularly popular by the time those series each ran their course in the 2000s and 2010s.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuri Lowenthal
NME

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadpool 3’ Writers Give Update on Working With Disney for New Film: “Deadpool Is Gonna Be Deadpool”

The writers of the next Deadpool sequel are confident that the franchise will remain as irreverent as ever. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films and are working on Deadpool 3 for director Shawn Levy, told Den of Geek that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel that fans loved about the previous movies. The upcoming film will be the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released Deadpool (2016) and its 2018 sequel.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoseph Kosinski Says Marvel, 'Star Wars' Influenced Fate of 'Tron: Legacy'...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Returns to Theaters, Bombs Again at the Box Office

Morbius came back to theaters this weekend, and the box office returns are not great so far. Sony made the call to fly Jared Leto's Marvel legend back into theaters. But, it looks like the movie only grossed $85,000 on Friday. That's a wild number and projections have it only pulling in $280,000 over the weekend according to Forbes. Memes have been exploding around Morbius for almost two weeks now. But, it's clear the jokes might not be leading to the massive stampede to theaters that Sony might have been banking on. Sometimes the posts online are just that, posts. However, it has to feel good that there will be some social media imprint from the film. The company continues to march ahead to their eventual Sinister Six v. Spider-Man showdown. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still an absolute crowd pleaser and another one of those is on the way.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Computer#Video Game
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Free Online

Cast: Jason Momoa Amber Heard Nicole Kidman Patrick Wilson Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Aquaman...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two hits Disney+ this fall

On Sunday, the final day of Disney’s Star Wars Celebration 2022 event, the company shared the first trailer for season two of The Bad Batch. Fans are about to get very excited. We’ve known since last year that Disney planned to continue the series, but the new season now has a release timeframe. It will hit Disney+ this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Revealed

The release date of the upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 has finally been revealed by Disney+. The second season of The Bad Batch will be arriving on the streaming platform on September 28, according to the banner on the Disney+ homepage. We’ve known for quite a while...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Fantastic Four delay in the cards as Marvel searches for a new director

Fantastic Four is one of the most anticipated movies in Phase 4 of the MCU, but we don’t know much about it. There’s no release date for the film, and we haven’t gotten any news about the Fantastic Four cast. What we do know is that director Jon Watts dropped out of the project about a month ago. New reports indicate that Marvel is searching for Watts’s replacement. But the rumors aren’t particularly exciting. It sure looks like we won’t get a Fantastic Four release date anytime soon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel TV Spot Confirms Return of Spider-Man: No Way Home Character

With great power must come great damage control. A new Ms. Marvel teaser trailer shows the return of the United States Department of Damage Control, the S.H.I.E.L.D.-founded organization responsible for cleaning up in the aftermath of Iron Man, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. After arresting a framed Peter Parker (Tom Holland) for the murder of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, DDC Special Agent P. Cleary (Arian Moayed) is investigating another superpowered teen in Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) of Jersey City, New Jersey. See the Succession and Inventing Anna actor reprise his MCU role in the teaser above.
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

Onyx BOOX Note Air2 Plus E Ink Android 11 tablet

Onyx has this month started taking orders for its new Note Air2 Plus E Ink Android 11 tablet with prices starting from $500. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor supported by 4GB of RAM and equipped with 64GB of storage, the E Ink tablet features a 10.3 inch screen supporting 16 shades of grey and providing users with a resolution of 1404 x 1872 pixels.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA Studio fantastical 3D creatures

NVIDIA has this week showcased NVIDIA Studio artists who created fantastical 3D creators using a wide range of different software packages including Maya, Arnold and more. The year of the tiger comes into focus this week In the NVIDIA Studio, which welcomes 3D creature artist Massimo Righi. A native of Italy, Righi now lives in Thailand, a move he says was artistically inspired as he’s an avid lover of animals and nature.
VISUAL ART
GeekyGadgets

AddGame SPIDER X5 DDR5 RGB memory and A95 A90 Lite SSDs

Addlink has this month introduced new additions to their range of RGB memory and SSD storage in the form of the new SPIDER X5 DDR5 RGB memory and A95 and A90 Lite SSD storage solutions. The brand new AddGame Spider X5 memory is available at 4800 MHz, 5600 MHz, and 6000 MHz speeds. The AddGame A95 M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD was previously launched and offers users sequential read speed of up to 7400 MB/s on a PC and a maximum storage capacity of up to 4 TB.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

M2 Mac Mini and M2 Mac Tower may launch at WWDC today

Apple is holding their Worldwide Developer Conference this week, now we have some details about a new M2 Mac Mini and M2 Mac Tower that may launch at the event. Earlier we heard that the new MacBook Air would be announced at the WWDC 2022 keynote later today, now there is the possibility that we may also see some more Macs.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy