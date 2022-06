SAN FRANCISCO -- Just like in Game 1, the Golden State Warriors took command with a big third quarter. Unlike Game 1, they finished the job. The NBA Finals are now tied, after the Warriors turned a close game into a rout with a third-quarter masterpiece. Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside of midcourt to cap the pivotal period and the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 on Sunday night in Game 2.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO