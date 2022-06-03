The Summer Shoe You Didn’t Know You Needed? A Closed-Toe Sandal

In her 24 years as creative director at Dior Joaillerie, Victoire de Castellane has explored every aspect of the Christian Dior universe, from the designer’s beloved roses to his adeptness with couture’s finishing touches – ribbons, lace and braiding among them. Instead of the traditional, formal parures that once dominated high jewellery, she has helped herald a new, more relaxed, ultimately more wearable, era for the ultra-luxe category, marrying exquisite craftsmanship and the finest gemstones with a joie de vivre and lightness of touch, which her clients – female and male alike – find irresistible. For Dior Print, de Castellane’s latest collection, British Vogue’s jewellery and watch director Rachel Garrahan tells you five things you need to know.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 18 HOURS AGO