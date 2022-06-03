Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro says he'd exact revenge by issuing subpoenas to Biden, Pelosi, and the Jan. 6 Committee if Republicans win in 2024

Peter Navarro said he would reciprocate a "BS" Democrat effort to imprison him for "standing by principle." Alex Wong/Getty Images

Peter Navarro said on MSNBC he'd subpoena the January 6 House Committee if the Republicans win 2024.

Asked if this is an abuse of power, he said he'd just be reciprocating what's been done to him.

Navarro faces two subpoenas for investigations into the January 6 Capitol attack.

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro said he would subpoena President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, members of the committee investigating the January 6 attack, and other "clowns and kangaroos" if the Republican party wins the 2024 Presidential election.

"You bet your ass that I will lead the charge," Navarro said Thursday to MSNBC's Ari Melber on the show "The Beat."

"I will take Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin and Nancy Pelosi and Elaine Luria and all of those clowns and kangaroos," Navarro continued. "I'll take Biden and every single senior staff member in there, I will put them with subpoenas, and we'll start with the impeachment of Biden for Ukraine, the southern border, all manner of things he is guilty of."

When asked by Melber if he was suggesting abuse of power, Navarro said it would be an act of retaliation where he reciprocates what he called a "BS" Democrat effort to imprison him for "standing up for principle."

"If they wanna play that game, we'll play it right back. They hit us. We hit them back harder," Navarro said, before adding that it was "not what I want."

Melber then reminded him he had just made the statements on live television and in a court filing.

Navarro, who advised former President Donald Trump on trade policies and the COVID-19 pandemic, recently revealed in a lawsuit that he'd been subpoenaed over the January 6 Capitol riot by a federal grand jury, which instructed him to provide records of "any communications" with Trump.

The former Trump aide's lawsuit seeks to have the subpoena blocked.

He's also been separately subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating the attack but has refused to comply with that order.

The former Trump aide cited "executive privilege" as a reason for not cooperating, though the former president hasn't applied that privilege to Navarro publicly or in writing. He continually repeated the argument during his discussion with Melber on Thursday.

Navarro had previously told The New York Times: "T.B.D." when asked if he would testify before the grand jury subpoena on Thursday.

When pressed by Melber on whether he had indeed cooperated, Navarro refused to answer directly. "Let me say this very carefully. I have responded to the Justice Department, and there will be ongoing interactions on that to be determined. Let's let that process take its course," he said.

Melber further asked him: "Are you currently offering them any evidence or material, or when you say response are you telling them in so many words: 'No?'"

"Let's talk about the bigger issue now because that is the essence of my response," Navarro said.