Tucson’s Minimum Wage Act, also known as Proposition 206, took effect on April 1. The Act increased the minimum wage to $13 per hour for all employees (full-time, part-time, temporary and those engaged through an employment or staffing agency) who perform at least five hours of work per workweek within Tucson city limits. The minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $13.50 by January 1, 2023, $14.25 by January 1, 2024, and $15 by January 1, 2025, followed by further adjustments each January, based on inflation.

