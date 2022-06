(Denver, CO.) Miller moths are out in force this year, buzzing around porch lights and darting through intersections to avoid swooping birds. The populations of these moths, which are the adult stage of the army cutworm, fluctuate every year depending on a constellation of factors. The preceding winter and spring are essential for the fuzzy, dusty invertebrates. This last winter was mild, and the spring was dry, which means lots of miller moths, according to Shiran Hershcovich, lepidopterist manager at the Butterfly Pavilion.

