ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre

By Meridith Edwards, Christina Maxouris, Travis Caldwell, Omar Jimenez
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 131

Cleo Miles
4d ago

I don’t care if the Teacher , had the door open ! It wasn’t her fault ! Because a Devil 👿 came in . He had no business there . If they had Security Guard , blame them . Also , at this point , All Schools needs police control , but no one wants to pay ! 💜

Reply(21)
35
Big A
4d ago

shut the whole school down those kids and two teachers will always be in that school spiritually.. rip to all and prayers to all the uvalde TX community.. God Bless🙏🙏🙏🙏😪😪😪😪😪😪😪🇺🇸

Reply
22
LLF1975
4d ago

why do y'all keep saying that the teacher let the gunman in? did y'all not read the article? she kicked the door closed and he entered in through another closed door that was unlocked.

Reply(6)
26
Related
devinenews.com

Uvalde…evil incarnate.

Decided to put the Commissioners Court update on hold for a week or so. The Devine News Reporter does a great job of in-depth reporting and stealing what little thunder I have to offer so, I’m gonna rant if KK will print it. Uvalde…evil incarnate. Enough said. Even with...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

What North Texans, lawmakers are saying about potential legislation after Uvalde massacre

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has angered many Americans and left them wondering what, if anything, will be done to try to prevent this from happening again. Quang Lam of Frisco says he hopes negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate lead to action. "I'd like to see more than just talk. It happens way too often."Candace Baca is thinking about potential solutions as well."We've got to have better background checks."In Washington on Tuesday, Texas Senator John Cornyn said that's one area he and Senate Democrats are considering.That includes making...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for safety experts to train schools in wake of Uvalde massacre

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In hopes of preventing another tragedy like the Uvalde school shooting, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter instructing Executive Director Dr. Pete Blair calling for extensive school safety checks including unannounced, random inspections of school campuses.  The governor's attention, along with that of the nation, remains on Uvalde following the elementary school shooting that left 19 fourth-graders and two teachers dead and 17 more injured. "We sadly recognize we cannot do anything to bring back the precious lives that were taken; however, we must do everything in our power to prevent the same tragic ending from happening again," reads the letter in part. Abbott...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dade Phelan
thecentersquare.com

19 individualized caskets made for Uvalde victims

(The Center Square) – As families in Uvalde continue to mourn their losses, the majority were able to bury their loved ones in personalized custom caskets handmade by a company in Edna, Texas. The owner of Texas-based company Soul Shine Industries, which creates customized and decorative caskets for children,...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Shooting#Texas Dps#Mental Health#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Uvalde gunman's first target recounts terror in sermon

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gilbert Limones and a coworker at a funeral home were two of the first targets of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, and Limones has spent most of his days since helping prepare for the young victims' burials and consoling shattered families.On Sunday, Limones swapped his role of funeral attendant for that of a preacher trying to comfort a community and explain horror that defies easy answers. He's also the pastor at Casa El Shaddai, a small church located less than a mile from where the carnage occurred."When...
UVALDE, TX
TMZ.com

Sen. Ted Cruz Says Gun Control Reform Shouldn't Disarm Law-Abiding Citizens

Sen. Ted Cruz is sticking to his guns, literally and figuratively, when it comes to potential gun reform in the wake of so many mass shootings -- insisting any solution should disarm bad guys, and not the good. Cruz was at Reagan International Airport Monday, when we asked about the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
bowienewsonline.com

Governor issues directives to TEA leader

Governor Greg Abbott Thursday sent a letter to Commissioner Mike Morath directing the Texas Education Agency to ensure existing school facilities are held to heightened safety standards following the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. “In the wake of this devastating crime, we must redouble our efforts to...
TEXAS STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy