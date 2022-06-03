'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In hopes of preventing another tragedy like the Uvalde school shooting, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter instructing Executive Director Dr. Pete Blair calling for extensive school safety checks including unannounced, random inspections of school campuses. The governor's attention, along with that of the nation, remains on Uvalde following the elementary school shooting that left 19 fourth-graders and two teachers dead and 17 more injured. "We sadly recognize we cannot do anything to bring back the precious lives that were taken; however, we must do everything in our power to prevent the same tragic ending from happening again," reads the letter in part. Abbott...
Comments / 131