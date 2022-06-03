ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon is closing its Kindle store in China

By Michelle Toh
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Amazon is shutting down its Kindle bookstore in China, marking another retreat by a Western tech giant in the world's second biggest...

