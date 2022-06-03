ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Moon & Co Eyewear: The Best Place for an Eye Exam in Sarasota

By Provided by Syndication Cloud
 3 days ago

When you're looking for the best place for an eye exam, however, it can be difficult to know where to go. Where will you receive the best service? Which boutique offers the best lines of eyewear to choose from?.

kolomkobir.com

Find dining deals on Savor Sarasota, the best waterfront restaurants

Everyone loves to eat on the water. And everyone loves to eat good food. So let’s take a look at five of the best waterfront destinations participating in Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week. Now in its 17th year, Savor Sarasota finds local restaurants that serve two-course lunches for $20 per...
SARASOTA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Thousands Flock To KRATE Opening! (Photo gallery, too!)

That’s how Wesley Chapel’s Jon Kramer described the KRATE at the Grove’s Grand Opening on June 4, while sitting in the shade holding a beer as his wife Faith sipped on a sangria. Their dogs, Marley, a 5-year-old Golden Doodle, and Maverick, a 6-year-old Labradoodle, also enjoyed the shade.
TAMPA, FL
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Diana Corrigan calls it a career at St. Armand's Circle

The next time Diana Corrigan visits her beloved St. Armands Circle, it will be as a visitor for the first time in more than two decades. In a heartfelt letter to merchants, former board members and other friends of the Circle, Corrigan last week announced her resignation as emeritus executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association, relinquishing her duties on Tuesday to successor Rachel Burns after an 18-month transition.
SARASOTA, FL
getnews.info

Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures in Port Charlotte, FL

Hurricanes and storms come plenty in Port Charlotte, FL. That doesn’t mean that people should avoid the lovely city. Hurricane protection and screen enclosures make it all easy to live with. Port Charlotte, FL – Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a team that is dedicated to helping...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
thegabber.com

Pelican Rescue Patrols Skyway Fishing Pier

Fishing culture in Bradenton and St. Petersburg isn’t going away anytime soon, and seabirds will continue to become tangled in fishing lines. “If no one helps or intervenes it’s essentially a death sentence for the bird,” said Jeanette Edwards, Friends of the Pelicans founder. Edwards, a Bradenton fisherwoman, has found as much as 100 feet of fishing line in a brown pelican’s throat.
GULFPORT, FL
fox13news.com

Two family businesses destroyed in Tampa riots after George Floyd' death reopen

TAMPA, Fla. - The riots in Tampa that followed George Floyd’s death caused millions in property damage, and took an especially heavy toll on small, family-run businesses. Nearly two years ago an arsonist started a fire that burned down several stores during the night of unrest, two family-run restaurants are finally getting back to business.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Healthtech company opens HQ in Pinellas County

DeliverHealth, a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the health care sector, has relocated its HQ operations to Clearwater. The tech firm, established in 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin, announced this week it has opened its new HQ and what it calls its Customer Experience Center inside a 10,000-square-foot building. DeliverHealth...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Madeira Beach rejects ‘wet zone’ idea for John’s Pass

June 4, 2022 - The idea to allow John's Pass to become a "wet zone," allowing people to consume alcohol along the boardwalk and area outside of restaurants, was tossed out by city commissioners. During a recent meeting, City Manager Robin Gomez brought up the topic, which surfaced last year. He cited potential issues that were discussed such as liability issues the wet zone would create for the popular tourist destination and how one commissioner previously said a wet zone could alter the character of the village and boardwalk. The commissioners did not entertain the concept any further.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
amisun.com

Holmes Beach Hummer not just for show

HOLMES BEACH – The Holmes Beach Police Department has a new tool that can not only turn heads, but also save lives. On the Island, it’s not uncommon to see a Ferrari or Rolls Royce passing by in traffic, but drivers are doing a double-take when they see a fully marked military Hummer that looks like a regular police SUV went to the gym and hit the weights. The vehicle is the latest addition to the Holmes Beach Police Department’s fleet, and it’s not just for show.
HOLMES BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pinellas County returns to spotlight in streaming series

If you enjoyed “Life’s Rewards,” the 2021 Visit St. Pete/Clearwater marketing vehicle disguised as a scripted TV “dramedy,” get ready to tune in for a second season. Streaming on the Amazon Prime Video platform, the show’s first-season episodes were viewed more than 341,000 times, resulting in nearly 30 million advertising impressions, according to a news release. That exceeded goals set by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and its partners on the project, the St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission and Visit Florida.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Highly anticipated container park to open in Tampa suburb

Under construction for two years, Krate, an ambitious container park concept, is set to open Saturday at the Grove at Wesley shopping center. Krate’s 94 containers, according to a news release, house 46 one-of-a-kind restaurants and retail shops. It was developed by Mishorim Gold Properties, which bought the Grove at Wesley Chapel complex for $64 million in September 2019 and invested $110 million in renovations and upgrades, including a miniature golf course that’s slated to open later this year.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Weather: Closings across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are a list of some of the event closures due to inclement weather warnings across the Suncoast due to the potential tropical storm system. Dance with Daddy, scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Saturday, June 4 at Port Charlotte Beach Recreation Center, has been postponed due to the tropical storm warning in effect for Charlotte County. The program has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m., Aug. 6, 2022.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

One88 condominium sells for $5.25 million

A condominium in One88 tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donald Patterson sold his Unit 101 condominium at 188 Golden Gate Point to David Berg, of Sarasota, for $5.25 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.25 million in 2017.
SARASOTA, FL

