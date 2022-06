Fundraiser to feature music, food, hospitality and more!. Teen Cancer America (TCA), the national non-profit founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, will be hosting Rock n’ Polo III, its third annual polo event benefiting teens and young adults fighting cancer. The day of fast-paced polo action, including entertainment, dining and fundraising, will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. PT at the Will Rogers Polo Club in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO