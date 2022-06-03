ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTOS – Hoptown Hoppers 16 Dubois County 9

By Todd Griffin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hoptown Hoppers opened the 2022 Ohio Valley League season...

wbiw.com

Norman, Junior All-Stars hold off Kentucky

BEDFORD – As Indiana’s once-laughable lead shrank to a breath-holding stage that was no laughing matter, Karsyn Norman took that crucial moment to launch one of those ‘wow’ shots. Pick up a loose ball, step back to straddle the volleyball line that dissects the center circle and the 3-point arc, and fire.
WEHT/WTVW

Lost headstones home again in Indiana

(WEHT)- Over a century after they were made, decades after they were believed to be lost, and months after they reappeared at an Evansville antique mall- the headstones for Harry Allen and Anna Borders were officially rededicated at their rightful, and final, resting places Saturday. No one at the rededication ceremony for Allen nor Borders […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Ohio Valley League#The Dubois County Bombers#Hopkinsville High School
yoursportsedge.com

Jackson Shoulders Named KHSBCA 2nd Team All-State

After having a significant impact at the plate and on the mound for Lyon County during the 2022 season, Jackson Shoulders has been recognized by the state’s baseball coaches. The Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its All-State teams Sunday and Shoulders was named to the 2nd Team...
LYON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

High school basketball teams take part in outdoor event in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — High school boys and girls basketball teams from both Indiana and Kentucky participated in a unique event Friday in New Albany. The weather definitely cooperated. "(It) worked out with a perfect day here with 80 degrees and sunshine and a little bit of a breeze,"...
WEHT/WTVW

Newly built Evansville homes shown by Parade of Homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A parade of 22 newly built homes will be featured in the Southwestern Indiana Builders Association’s (SIBA) 71st Annual Parade of Homes. The 2022 Parade of Homes begins on June 4 and runs through June 12. Admission is free and the homes are open 1-6 p.m. on weekends and 5-8 p.m. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell County Makes Two Podium Appearances at State

Caldwell County had two athletes reach the medal podium in their final appearances at the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Class 2A State Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky Friday. Isaiah Joyner had Caldwell County’s top finish of the day with a third-place result in the triple jump at...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

LaTaijha Cherry Jumps to Fifth at State Meet

LaTaijha Cherry’s first trip to the state track and field meet was a learning experience. Her second meant a trip to the medal podium. Cherry finished fifth in the high jump at Saturday’s Clark Pump-N-Shop Class 3A State Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky in what was Hopkinsville High’s lone trip to the medal podium.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Elijah Underhill Named 1st Team All-State

After helping to lead his team to the 2nd Region championship and a berth in the state tournament, Christian County’s Elijah Underhill has been recognized for his performance on the field during the 2022 season. The Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its All-State teams Sunday and Underhill...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
thedailyhoosier.com

Three more IU basketball 2022-23 nonconference foes revealed

Indiana will once again host three nonconference games in 2022 as part of a multi-team event, Jeff Goodman of Stadium is reporting. The Daily Hoosier has confirmed Goodman’s report that Miami (Ohio), Little Rock and Jackson State will all travel to Indiana for games in the Hoosier State. Here...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EWSU adding important info to monthly statement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility reminds customers to check your monthly statement for a bill insert with important information about the EWSU 2021 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report. EWSU officials say they publish their Consumer Confidence Reports yearly, detailing many different things. The report includes where your water comes from, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New shopping center to open along Green River Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More shopping options will be making their way to the east side of Evansville! A new retail strip center is planned to open along North Green River Road, just north of the intersection at Morgan Avenue. Officials say the new shopping center will have patio and drive-thru availability as well as […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Motorcycle crash leaves biker injured in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a motorcycle happened Sunday afternoon near Robards, Ky. Henderson dispatch confirms with Eyewitness News that the crash took place at the 4300 block of Highway 1299. They tell us that the injured motorcyclist was the only one involved in the wreck. Police say they […]
ROBARDS, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lyon’s Brody Williams Named 1st Team All-State

He had an unbelievable season at the plate and helped lead the Lyon County Lyons to the 2nd Region semifinals and now Brody Williams has been recognized for his efforts on the field this season. The Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its All-State teams Sunday and Williams was...
LYON COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

MCHS STUDENT TO COMPETE IN MISS KENTUCKY’S OUTSTANDING TEEN COMPETITION

Maggie Grace Howard, of Salyersville, will compete in the 2022 Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Competition this June 16-18th at the SKyPAC in Bowling Green. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Kelly Howard. She will be a senior at Magoffin County High School this fall. For the talent portion of the competition, Maggie will perform a lyrical dance to the song “Rise up” by Andra Day. Through Maggies’s platform HER Health she wants to educate young girls and boys about body positivity, exercise and healthy living. Visit www.misskentucky.org if you would like to watch Maggie compete for the job of Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen.
SALYERSVILLE, KY

