ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

EXPLAINER: What is behind Turkey's Syria incursion threats?

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgsgq_0fz87evk00

In northern Syria , residents are bracing for a new fight. With the world’s attention focused on the war in Ukraine, Turkey 's leader says he’s planning a major military operation to push back Syrian Kurdish fighters and create a long sought-after buffer zone in the border area.

Tensions are high. Hardly a day passes by without an exchange of fire and shelling between the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, and Turkish forces and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition gunmen.

Analysts say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to push his own goals in neighboring Syria — even using Turkey’s ability as a NATO member to veto alliance membership by Finland and Sweden as potential leverage.

But a major incursion by Ankara comes with risks and complications, threatening to upset Turkey's ties with both the United States and Russia. It also risks creating a new wave of displacement in a war-ravaged region where the Islamic State group still lurks in the shadows.

Here’s a look at the situation on the ground and some of the key issues:

TURKISH AMBITIONS

Erdogan last month outlined plans to resume Turkish efforts to create a 30-kilometer (19 mile) deep buffer zone in Syria, along its southern border through a cross-border incursion against U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters. Erdogan wanted to create that zone in 2019 but a military operation fell short of achieving it.

“We’ll come down on them suddenly one night. And we must,” Erdogan said, without giving a specific timeline.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched three major operations inside Syria, targeting Syria’s main Kurdish militia — the People’s Protection Units or YPG — which Turkey considers to be a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The PKK has for decades waged an insurgency within Turkey against the government in Ankara.

The YPG, however, forms the backbone of U.S.-led forces in the fight against Islamic State militants and has been a proven top U.S. ally in Syria.

Turkey, through the three previous military operations in Syria, already has control over a large chunk of Syrian territory, including the towns of Afrin, Tel Abyad and Jarablus. Ankara plans to build thousands of housing units in those areas, to ensure what it says will be the “voluntary return” of 1 million out of the 3.7 million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey.

Erdogan said Wednesday that Turkish troops now aim to take new areas, including the towns of Tel Rifaat and Manbij, which sits on a major intersection of roads on Syria’s west-east highway known as the M4. Turkey says the Syrian Kurdish fighters use Tel Rifaat as a base to attack areas held by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters.

There have been also reports that Turkish troops might enter the strategic border town of Kobani, where the U.S. military and Kurdish fighters first united to defeat IS in 2015. The town holds powerful symbolism for Syrian Kurds and their ambitions of self-rule in this part of Syria.

WHY NOW?

Analysts say Erdogan likely sees a confluence of circumstances, both international and domestic, that make an operation in Syria timely. The Russians are preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, and the Americans need Erdogan to drop his objections to the expansion of NATO to include Finland and Sweden.

“They (Turks) sense an opportunity to try and get concessions from the West,” said Aaron Stein, head of research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia.

A Syria offensive could also be used to rally Turkish nationalist voters at a time when their economy is in decline, with inflation running at nearly 70%. Turkey is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections next year, and previous incursions into Syria to drive out the YPG have bolstered support for Erdogan in past balloting.

So far, there are no signs of mobilization pointing to an imminent invasion, although the Turkish military could be called upon fairly quickly. Syrian Kurdish fighters, however, say they are taking Turkey’s latest threat seriously and have been preparing for a possible attack.

They warn that an incursion would affect their ongoing fight against IS and their ability to protect prisons in northern Syria where thousands of extremists, many of them foreign nationals, have been locked up since IS was defeated territorially three years ago.

TURKEY’S US AND RUSSIA TIES

A large-scale military operation carries high risks and is likely to anger both the U.S and Russia, who also have a military presence in northern Syria.

Turkey and Russia support rival sides in Syria’s 11-year conflict but have been closely coordinating in the country’s north. While Russia has not officially commented, it has in recent days sent fighter jets and helicopter gunships to a base close to the border with Turkey, according to Syrian opposition activists.

As one of Damascus' closest allies, Russia's role in Syria has been paramount in turning the tide of the conflict in Syria — which started amid Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 — in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The Syrian opposition fighters were relegated to an enclave in the northwest and Turkey's sphere of influence.

But with Moscow focused on Ukraine, it's unlikely Vladimir Putin will stand in Erdogan's way over what is essentially just a strip of land along Turkey's southern border.

Washington has made clear its opposition to a Turkish military incursion, saying it would put at risk hard-won gains in the campaign against IS.

“We recognize Turkey’s legitimate security concerns on its border. But again, we are concerned that any new offensive would further undermine regional stability,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Stein, the analyst, said any operation would be complicated because of Russian presence in both potential hotspots, Kobani and Tel Rifaat.

Whether an operation takes place boils down to the question on how far Erdogan is prepared to go in Syria, particularly in and around the Kobani area — and whether he would be unchallenged by Moscow and Washington.

“How much risk does he want to take? The evidence that we have is that he takes a lot of risk,” Stein said.

___

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Inside Chernobyl nuclear plant devastated by Russian troops as $135m of equipment destroyed

These images show the damage done to the Chernobyl nuclear plant after Russian forces seized the plant in the early days of the Ukraine war.The site of one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters was swiftly taken by Vladimir Putin’s troops at the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February.Russian troops occupied the site – which has a 19-mile exclusion zone – for five weeks and now for the first time photographers have had access to the abandoned plant and documented the trail of destruction left by soldiers.Litter is strewn all over the floor of buildings, windows are...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Nine Donbas attacks defended as Russia makes ‘creeping advance’

Ukraine’s forces have managed to repel nine Russian attacks on the eastern Donbas region over the last 24 hours, according to Ukrainian military staff.It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces train their efforts on attempting to seize Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the only two cities in the Luhansk province not controlled by the Kremlin. But, according to local officials, Ukraine has recaptured “approximately 20 per cent” of Sievierodonetsk since the Russian since invasion began.Elsewhere, Russian forces have been accused of destroying bridges across the Seversky Donets river in a bid to block Ukrainian reinforcements from delivering aid to civilians in the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Fifty countries voice fury as North Korea takes helm of UN disarmament body despite looming nuclear test

Dozens of countries have voiced strong opposition to North Korea taking the temporary leadership of the world’s foremost multilateral disarmament group at the United Nations.North Korea took the presidency of the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament on Thursday, because the position rotates between the body’s 65 members in the alphabetical order of country names in English.It comes as Pyongyang remains under sanctions imposed by UN Security Council resolutions for developing and testing nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The country has intensified its efforts in developing and testing a slew of missiles this year, including two tests of suspected ICBM missiles, which...
WORLD
The Independent

Russian accused of killing Alexander Litvinenko reportedly dies from Covid-19

One of the men accused of killing former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in London has died of Covid-19 in Moscow, it has been widely reported.Dmitri Kovtun was one of two men who a UK inquiry ruled had poisoned Mr Litvinenko’s tea with a rare radioactive substance in 2006.In reports being attributed to Russian news agency Tass, Mr Kovtun is said to have contracted coronavirus before dying in a Moscow hospital.Mr Kovtun, along with Andrei Lugovoi, was accused of being behind Mr Litvinenko’s assassination 16 years ago at the Millennium Hotel in Mayfair.Reports said Tass cited Mr Lugovoi, now a member...
WORLD
The Independent

European shipping firms ‘making a mockery’ of Russia sanctions as oil cargos double

European companies have almost doubled their shipments of Russian oil since the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, despite desperate efforts by EU leaders to squeeze the Kremlin war machine by blocking Russia’s exports from global markets.Campaigners said EU-based shipping firms had made a “mockery” of plans to sanction Russia, and warned that a partial oil embargo announced this week would do little to hurt Mr Putin or shorten the war.The damning assessment came as exclusive new analysis, seen by The Independent, showed the extent to which shipping firms based in Greece, Cyprus and Malta had ramped up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Syrian Kurdish#Arab Spring#Syrian War#Turkish#Nato#Islamic State
The Independent

Rainbow Flap: Biden Pride tweet draws objection from Kuwait

A U.S. Embassy tweet of a rainbow-flag-festooned message by President Joe Biden in support of Pride Month has drawn a face-to-face diplomatic protest from Kuwait and sparked a rare Twitter fight between the two close allies.On Friday, U.S. diplomats were doubling down with rainbow flag postings and statements in support of LGBTQ rights on social media. The messages appeared in response to the Kuwaiti government's official objection the day before to what Kuwait's state news agency called the “pro-gay rights post” of the U.S. Embassy there.“The United States stands with the LGBTQI+ community everywhere around the world,” State Department...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prophet Muhammad comments by India ruling party officials spark Gulf backlash

Derogatory statements against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad from top officials of prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party have sparked a diplomatic row between India and countries in the Middle East.At least five Arab nations, along with Pakistan and Afghanistan, have lodged official protests against India for the comments made by two prominent spokespeople of Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).One, Nupur Sharma, made remarks about the Prophet and his wife while appearing on a show on Indian right-wing news channel Times Now, which regularly hosts debates on inflammatory topics, last week.The video was first flagged by Mohammad Zubair,...
RELIGION
The Independent

UK to supply high-precision long-range rocket launchers to Ukraine

The UK is to boost Ukraine’s fightback against Russian invaders in the eastern Donbas region by supplying highly accurate long-range rocket launchers, defence secretary Ben Wallace has announced.Mr Wallace’s decision to supply the cutting-edge M270 multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) was co-ordinated with US president Joe Biden’s gift to Ukraine last week of the similar High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).The M270 can strike targets up to 80km away with pinpoint accuracy, said the Ministry of Defence. Today’s announcement follows an appeal from Kyiv for longer-range precision weapons to defend Ukrainian forces against the heavy artillery deployed by Russia...
MILITARY
The Independent

US general: Ukraine will keep getting ‘significant’ support

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Monday that the United States and allied countries will keep providing “significant” support to Ukraine, out of respect for the legacy of D-Day soldiers.In an interview with The Associated Press in Normandy, Milley said Russia’s war on Ukraine undermines the rules established by Allied countries after the end of World War II.“I think that the United States and the allied countries are providing a significant amount of support to Ukraine, and that will continue,” Milley said. He didn’t elaborate.He accused Russia of an “open, unambiguous act of aggression.”Milley spoke in Normandy on the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, which helped defeat Hitler and lead to the end of World War II. Read More No-confidence vote ‘beginning of end’ for PM - live
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from common policy changes — migration, climate change and galloping inflation — and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. With Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador topping a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for U.S. President Joe Biden. Even some progressive Democrats have criticized the administration for bowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Voices: Our food was under threat before Putin invaded Ukraine – now it’s getting worse

The UN is warning that the climate emergency threatens the collapse of civilisation, but it is not rising sea levels or hurricanes that will topple us first – it’s the destruction of food crops. There is nothing like starvation or famines to provoke riots or mass migration.Last year, the think tank Chatham House warned about the growing risk of simultaneous extreme weather events, wiping out crops in the top four food baskets, rising from 0.1 per cent now to a 50 per cent chance within 20-30 years.But extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change are already hitting global food supplies...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

A sticky end? Kyiv cafe names puff pastry cake after Boris Johnson as he fights for political survival

As he battles for his political survival in the UK, prime minister Boris Johnson has been honoured in Kyiv by having a cake named after him.Zavertailo Cafe, one of Kyiv’s top bakeries, came up with the idea to thank him for the UK’s military donations to Ukraine. Since the start of the Russian invasion, Britain has given Ukraine hundreds of millions of pounds and on Monday pledged to give it long-range weapons systems.The puff pastry confection is designed to resemble the British prime minister’s hairstyle, which is depicted in cascading meringue. The cake, whose filling contains apple and cinnamon, costs...
EUROPE
The Independent

UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to comply with monitoring

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog urged Iran on Monday to cooperate with his inspectors amid a standoff over its atomic program and a threat by Western nations to censure Tehran over its noncooperation.“We have to recognize that we have not been able to get the results we were expecting,” Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters in Vienna.“This will be a reminder for Iran, and for us, and for everybody, that we really need to get down to work and clarify these issues that have been outstanding for too long,”...
WORLD
The Independent

F1 expected to stand firm over Russian involvement after axing Sochi Grand Prix

Formula One bosses are expected to stand firm over any future involvement with Russia after taking the decision to axe the Sochi Grand Prix following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. F1 has confirmed that Russia will no longer stage a race after the grand prix had been scheduled to move to St Petersburg next season. It will not be replaced on the calendar this season. Along with cancelling its contract with Russia, Formula One has also cut the transmission of races from the country’s TV networks and blocked the streaming of content on the internet in the country. The cancelled...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

US suspends solar tariffs, boosts production in clean energy push

US President Joe Biden on Monday will suspend tariffs for two years on solar panel imports from four countries and invoke a key power to compel domestic manufacture of clean energy technology, the White House said. "Today's clean energy technologies are a critical part of the arsenal we must harness to lower energy costs for families, reduce risks to our power grid, and tackle the urgent crisis of a changing climate," the White House said in a fact sheet.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

As soon as they had finished burying a veteran colonel killed by Russian shelling, the cemetery workers readied the next hole. Inevitably, given how quickly death is felling Ukrainian troops on the front lines, the empty grave won't stay that way for long.Col. Oleksandr Makhachek left behind a widow, Elena, and their daughters Olena and Myroslava-Oleksandra. In the first 100 days of war, his grave was the 40th that the diggers have dug in the military cemetery in Zhytomyr, 90 miles (140 kilometers) west of the capital, Kyiv.He was killed May 30 in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian agent Kovtun, accused in spy poisoning, dead at 57

Russian agent Dmitry Kovtun, who was accused by the U.K. authorities in the poisoning death of former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died at 57.Russian lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi, who also was accused by the U.K. in the spy's killing, announced Kovtun’s death on his messaging app channel. Lugovoi said that Kovtun died Saturday of a COVID-19-induced illness. Russian news reports said he died at a hospital in Moscow.A British inquiry concluded that Kovtun and Lugovoi had killed Litvinenko and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “probably approved” the operation. The European Court of Human Rights backed...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy